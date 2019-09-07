Boks batter Japan 41-7 to slay demons in World Cup warmup

KUMAGAYA (Japan) • South Africa ran in six tries in a 41-7 win over Japan in a Rugby World Cup warmup game yesterday, denting the tournament hosts' confidence two weeks before kick-off.

The last time the teams met, minnows Japan stunned the Springboks 34-32 in England's south coast in their 2015 World Cup opener, an upset of such epic proportions it spawned a recent movie.

But two-time world champions South Africa, who face New Zealand in a titanic Pool B opener on Sept 21, overpowered the Brave Blossoms this time to win a one-sided game played in brutal humidity in Kumagaya, north of Tokyo.

"We did what we wanted to do, especially in the first half," said South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, after returning to skipper the side following a lengthy knee injury.

"Obviously Japan got better and better as the game went on, but we just stuck to our guns and did well to stop them."

South Africa took just seven minutes to open the scoring after a bulldozing scrum, Cheslin Kolbe diving into the corner before fellow winger Makazole Mapimpi ran in two more tries as South Africa went into half-time leading 22-0.

Cajoled by the talismanic Kolisi, the Springboks continued to produce monster hits and dominate the set-piece. They extended their advantage when Mapimpi burst clear to complete his hat-trick on 52 minutes.

Kotaro Matsushima pounced on an error to pull a try back on the hour mark, but with Francois Louw yellow-carded and South Africa appearing to wilt in the heat, the visitors conjured up two late tries to give the scoreline a slightly flattering hue.

Japan left the field with plenty to ponder before they kick off the World Cup against Russia in Tokyo on Sept 20.

"It wasn't the result we wanted," admitted Japan captain Michael Leitch, one of the heroes of that astonishing victory in 2015.

"But there's lots of valuable lessons we can learn from that loss and we'll look to turn the experience into positive energy for the World Cup."

ASSOCIATED PRESS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE