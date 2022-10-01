Blow to Dettori's 7th Arc bid

PARIS - Frankie Dettori's hopes of a record-extending seventh Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe suffered a blow on Thursday, when defending champion Torquator Tasso was handed a tough draw.

The legendary Italian jockey, 51, and his German ride - an upset winner at 80-1 in 2021 - will start from Gate 18 of 20 runners in Sunday's Group 1 2,400m feature at Longchamp.

Stay Foolish, one of a record four Japanese runners, drew the widest stall, as Japan seek to finally win the Arc at their 18th attempt. The first was in 1969.

It is not unknown for Arc winners to come from outside berths, although they are few and far between. One of them was Golden Horn (14), who was ridden by Dettori in 2015.

The five-time Arc-winning owner Aga Khan will perhaps have the broadest smile. His French Derby winner Vadeni will break from stall 2, from where six winners had jumped since 1980.

There are doubts, though, about whether he will stay the gruelling trip.

Two of those challenging for favouritism have also landed favourable draws - English runner Alpinista (6) and record-breaking Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien's Luxembourg (8), who beat Vadeni and another French runner Onesto in the Irish Champion Stakes.

