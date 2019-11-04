Bloody win for Masvidal

Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson helping Jorge Masvidal wear the diamond-encrusted "BMF" belt, which the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) spent US$50,000 (S$67,500) to make for UFC 244. The American fighter bloodied his compatriot Nate Diaz to force a stoppage in the main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night. The cuts were so deep that the doctor had to intervene just before the fourth round. The 34-year-old Masvidal, with three straight wins over top-tier opponents, is now one of mixed martial arts and the promotion's biggest draws.