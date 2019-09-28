Blizzard winds down

Kranji feature-race winner Blizzard has run his last race.

Trained by Singapore champion Lee Freedman, the winner of the $200,000 Group 3 Fortune Bowl in February has been forced into retirement through injury.

The eight-year-old Australian-bred, who formerly raced against the elite in Hong Kong, will enjoy a new life as an eventer in Australia.

"It's an old recurring injury of the right tendon. We've tried to manage it, manage it, but it was unfortunately the last straw after the last trial," said Freedman's partner, Jo Johnson.

"The owner, Andrew Chan, is from Hong Kong, but has many contacts in Australia, and was able to find this place at Warrawee Park for Blizzard to retire at.

"Rebecca Snell, an eventing rider, will be taking care of him there. We're all happy he'll get a new life in Australia as he's been such a good horse to us and deserves a good retirement."

Blizzard raced eight times in Singapore, from Dec 9 last year. The Fortune Bowl win over 1,400m with jockey Daniel Moor astride on Feb 6 was his only success at Kranji.

His other notable achievement in Singapore was his brave second to Hong Kong raider Southern Legend in the invitational $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m on May 25.

Trained by three-time Hong Kong champion Caspar Fownes, Southern Legend also won the Kranji Mile last year.

Blizzard was nominated for last Sunday's $800,000 Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m and his connections had booked top Melbourne jockey Damian Lane to ride the horse.

But he had to skip the race following a tendon injury on his off-fore leg. The chestnut gelding by Starcraft went amiss shortly after he won a barrier trial on Sept 12.

Blizzard pocketed a tidy sum of $490,000 in Singapore, largely due to his Fortune Bowl success and his second place in the Kranji Mile.

While Freedman turned him into a sprinter-miler at Kranji, Blizzard made his name in sprints in Hong Kong, where he was trained by Ricky Yu.

He racked up seven wins and 10 placings from 31 starts for more than US$2 million (S$2.76 million) in prize money.

His highest acclaim was in the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup over 1,400m at Sha Tin in 2017.

He also raced in Japan in the 2017 Sprinters Stakes and 2018 Takamatsunomiya Kinen, running fifth in both Grade 1 events over 1,200m.