Blinkers will help Crafty Heart win

RACE1 (1,200M)

(5) TRUMPS EXPRESS is doing well in his new yard and could be overdue a win. (8) BUTTERCUP has been consistent without winning and would not be a shock winner. Will have plenty of supprters. (11) TWICE THE SECRET has produced two promising runs and should also be right there at the finish once again.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) MR LINEBREAKER has improved since joining Gavin Smith's yard and could be ready to win a race. This could be it. (1) LORD MARMITE is a long-time battling maiden. He has some fair recent form and does have a winning chance. (6) AUGUSTA GREEN has lost his way of late but could improve after a stable change. (12) KLASERIE has changed trainer and could be the surprise.

RACE 3 (2,000m)

(2) CRAFTY HEART was well beaten last time out but did earn some money. She will have blinkers for the first time and it will help. She can easily win this. (3) QUEEN LOUISE is consistent without winning and is not out of it. (6) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE is probably better than her last run suggests. She has changed trainers since and could win on local debut. (7) SKATING ON ICE seems to be improving the further she goes and should be right there at the finish once again.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) PALO ALTO was a good third last time. This course and distance clearly suits him. He looks like the one to back. (3) PRINCESS OF FIRE is unreliable but not out of it. (6) BHAKKA does seem a lot better than his last run suggests. (10) LAST OF THE LEGEND has improved since coming to the Eastern Cape and can earn.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) OPERA SWING was caught too far out last time but is always capable of winning race like this. (1) MIFID TWO has been a bit unreliable but could pop up in the places. (2) NIRVANA GIRL is returning from a long break but would not be a surprise winner if fit and well. (4) GREY PRINCESS has made the trip from the Western Cape and her trainer has a good record when raiding.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) LIFE ON MARS scored very easily last time out and can follow up. (2) EL ROMIACHI is looking for a hat-trick after two solid wins. (3) EUPHORIC was not disgraced last time and has a winning chance. (6) MARSH MARIGOLD is consistent and is another with a winning chance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) QUERARI FERRARI was not disgraced on local debut. The drop in distance is an interesting choice. (3)DIVE CAPTAIN was also not disgraced when runner-up last time over this course and distance and could go one better. Trainer Alan Greeff has a decent hand in this race. (6) SHINE A LIGHT, (8) HERRIN, (9) RED BERRY and (10) MESMERIZING MOON all have to be considered as they are course-and-distance suited.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) JUSTADOREHER is better than her last two runs suggest and might just win this. (4) FRENCH JOY is a recent maiden winner and is not out of it. (3) EUROPEANA has been disappointing of late but is now under the care of Alan Greeff. (5) PARIS OPERA has some ability when in the mood and deserves respect.