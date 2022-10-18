Blinkered Vida Futura gets right course and trip

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has a strong hand with (3) EMILY'S SPIRIT and (9) DIVINE DESIGN. Both have been disappointing in that they have flattered to deceive but are consistent. They should fight out the finish. Divine Design could be the stable choice, so gets the vote.

(11) NAIROBI is improving and could be third-time lucky.

(4) TIPSY TINA lacks a strong finish but could play a minor role. Many newcomers, so watch their betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) LEMME GO showed good pace when second on her local debut. A promising sort, she could go one better.

(8) DREAMT I COULD FLY has been a bit disappointing but ran a decent race in her penultimate start. She could improve making her local debut in a weak field.

(2) TRUMPS EXPRESS is battling to win but ran well before his last-start disappointing performance.

(3) V V POWER has lost his way with some dismal recent efforts, but is capable of better.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(6) DOUGLAS DEVASTATOR and (1) OPENING CEREMONY are improving and could prefer the longer distance.

(8) MANSOORIYA is consistent but has been very costly to follow. The filly is more likely to place than win.

(5) JOE HARMAN is struggling to win but could earn some money.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

The blinkers have worked with (5) VIDA FUTURA. The gelding looks the one to beat over a course and distance that suits.

(1) VAN GOGH has struggled in two sprint races. This longer distance suits him better and he could make vast improvement.

(3) AMERICAN LANDING has not won for some time but is course-and-distance suited. He could finish in the money.

(6) DRENGS FERRY is unreliable but could get a small cheque.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) MHLABENI is in good form. The gelding is course-and-distance suited, so is worth making the banker in all bets.

(1) BOLD RESOLVE remains in good heart and should fight out the finish again.

(10) GOLD ROCK looks a hard ride but is track-and-trip suited. He will be winning one of these days.

(4) AFRICA'S ROCK returned to form with a solid run last time and deserves respect.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(7) TRACK COMMANDER, who is making his local debut, is in good heart.

(4) ROSE OF BAYEUX showed what she is capable of with a good last-start victory. This is tougher but she may well follow up.

(3) DAMMI was caught out of his ground last time and could prefer the Polytrack.

(2) BORN A STAR and (5) FLINDERS RANGE are unreliable types but are capable of running decent races when in the mood.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) EKORIA is a class act. She could pull this off. This is clearly just a stepping stone for the better races later this season.

(8) PEACH DAIQUIRI found heavy betting support when a runaway debut winner. The stable obviously rates her if they are prepared to take on this company.

(6) STOLEN KISS is in good form and deserves respect.

(5) RED BERRY is very consistent and will be doing her best work at the finish again.