Blazing a hot trail for Ong

When Hastings trainer Guy Lowry rang up about a "good 'un" for Singapore, his Kranji counterpart Jason Ong did not think twice.

Thrilled by the New Zealand trial he saw, Ong could not wait to speak to one of his owners before opening the wallet.

The chat was brief - NZ$90,000 (S$84,170) was plonked in for the eye-catching Swiss Ace four-year-old. The rest is history.

Ong would beg to differ, though, as that impressive first success from Blazing Kid, as he was named, in Saturday's $20,000 Open Maiden race over 1,200m on turf did not come without some "nervy moments".

After all, the young Singaporean handler, who bought a minority share in the bay gelding, was also under pressure to show he had not swayed his owner into a bum deal.

"A good contact of mine in New Zealand, Guy Lowry, rang up to let me know he had a nice horse that would be suitable for Singapore," said Ong.

"When I saw his trial win, I quickly talked to one of my owners, and told him it was a nice horse and why not buy him as a four-year-old.

"I always felt he would be competitive in a Novice race. We ended up paying NZ$90,000, which was a reasonable price, but there was a bit of pressure that he would prove me wrong, even if I bought a minor share.

"But I like Swiss Aces as they've always done well in Singapore - and this one did show potential in his trials. Today's win has come as a big relief."

Aside from the ROI aspect, Ong had also been edgy about the pre-race antics, even if an engine clearly hummed under the bonnet, going on his two close seconds at his first two runs in identical Open Maiden company.

A case in point again was on Saturday, when the flighty individual paraded in a lather of sweat, sprung a shoe and dumped jockey Oscar Chavez on the way to the barriers, even with earmuffs on.

But an easy-as-pie win from start to finish has in one fell swoop quelled all those doubts, even if his legion of backers could only breathe better round the halfway mark when Chavez finally found the fence for Blazing Kid.

From that point on, there was no second guessing where the thicker end of the prize money was heading once Blazing Kid was slipped more leather at the top of the straight.

He easily passed his rivals before being throttled down to a canter with his head on his chest, as he relegated debutant Melody Fair (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) to second, more than two lengths away.

The well-tried newcomer Shang Chi (Matthew Kellady) plugged away nicely, to miss second place by just a nose.

The winning time was 1min 11.57sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

"Even with the earmuffs on, he was acting up before the race, it was a nervy situation! He's a nice horse with a great physique, but mentally, he's not mature yet," said Ong.

"We were still expecting him to run good after his two seconds. He was rock-hard fit after two runs, we had every reason to go towards this race with some confidence.

"I haven't really looked at the programme, but I would say he's looking for more distance.

"The owners will have some fun with this horse."