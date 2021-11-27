Blaze Warrior still as hot

RACE 1 (1,000M)

3 Infinity Win is racing well. He is expected to play catch me if you can.

13 Sparkling Dolphin gets Zac Purton for the first time. He won first-up last prep.

8 Circuit Splendor has trialled well enough to figure on debut.

2 Eight Trigrams is expected to give his all for back-to-back wins.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

6 Super Elegance is better than his record suggests. The inside gate affords him every chance.

10 Darci Joy is after back-to-back victories in Class 4.

9 Light Of Wanshi gets Purton for the first time. The inside draw gives him his chance.

1 Oscar Glory is racing in superb form with a win three starts ago, before his narrow defeat.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 This Is Guts, an eye-catching all-the-way trial winner, can try the same again from Gate 1.

8 Everyone's Victory is doing everything right except win. He can do it on his preferred surface.

5 Packing Kingdom has trialled well on the dirt. Expect improvement with Purton aboard.

2 Whizz Kid has drawn favourably to test this lot.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

5 Little Player is closing in for his first win. He made up much ground last start.

10 Victorious Leader won well first-up and has since performed with plenty of merit.

4 King's Trooper has drawn ideally. He has shown glimpses of returning to form.

3 Golden Four is next best. Expect a fast finish.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

3 California Concord has drawn well. A forward position should ensure he is offered every chance.

2 Five Elements has shown in his two runs that a win is nearing.

5 Solid Impact has some ability. He is progressing well and is open to further improvement.

4 High Rise Soldier can soldier on for some prize money.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

9 Happy Daily is in superb form. He was unlucky last start.

2 Boom Stitch is a lightly raced talent. It will not surprise to see him go one better.

3 Flying Sword is after back-to-back wins. He is racing well and remains in this grade.

4 Baebae Tsoi finished a close-up third on debut. This looks a bit more difficult though.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

6 Excellent Proposal would have taken plenty of pluses from his first-up run. He is a two-time course-and-distance winner.

4 Lucky Express is after back-to-back wins. Competitive over the mile, he gets Purton again.

9 The Rock just needs to offset the wide gate to be a contender.

1 Buddies is the pacesetter. He will take catching.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

10 Perfect Maryknoll was a high-class performer in Australia and the mile looks his caper.

9 Xiang Yin is looking for a hat-trick. In sublime form, he has shown that Class 3 is no problem.

1 Hit The Shot is on a Four-Year-Old Classic Series trail, having placed in the Group 1 Victoria Derby.

6 Super Ten can bounce back. He ran a creditable fourth last start.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

7 Northern Dragon showed potential two starts ago, when rattling home for a narrow second over this course and distance.

1 When You Believe has proven his capabilities. He is first-up and has the services of Purton.

8 Elon has claims switching back to the dirt, especially with a good gate.

5 Harmony Spirit is next best. His last-start fifth was creditable.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

8 Blaze Warrior can bounce back from his first defeat. He is maintaining his condition.

1 Master Montaro has his fair share of class. He, too, can bounce back to form.

3 My Sugar is looking to rack up his fourth consecutive win with Purton sticking aboard.

6 Ima Single Man sizzled over this course and trip last start. He just needs to offset the wide gate.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club