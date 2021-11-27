Blaze Warrior still as hot

RACE 1 (1,000M)
3 Infinity Win is racing well. He is expected to play catch me if you can.
13 Sparkling Dolphin gets Zac Purton for the first time. He won first-up last prep.
8 Circuit Splendor has trialled well enough to figure on debut.
2 Eight Trigrams is expected to give his all for back-to-back wins.
RACE 2 (1,600M)
6 Super Elegance is better than his record suggests. The inside gate affords him every chance.
10 Darci Joy is after back-to-back victories in Class 4.
9 Light Of Wanshi gets Purton for the first time. The inside draw gives him his chance.
1 Oscar Glory is racing in superb form with a win three starts ago, before his narrow defeat.
RACE 3 (1,200M)
6 This Is Guts, an eye-catching all-the-way trial winner, can try the same again from Gate 1.
8 Everyone's Victory is doing everything right except win. He can do it on his preferred surface.
5 Packing Kingdom has trialled well on the dirt. Expect improvement with Purton aboard.
2 Whizz Kid has drawn favourably to test this lot.
RACE 4 (1,400M)
5 Little Player is closing in for his first win. He made up much ground last start.
10 Victorious Leader won well first-up and has since performed with plenty of merit.
4 King's Trooper has drawn ideally. He has shown glimpses of returning to form.
3 Golden Four is next best. Expect a fast finish.
RACE 5 (1,200M)
3 California Concord has drawn well. A forward position should ensure he is offered every chance.
2 Five Elements has shown in his two runs that a win is nearing.
5 Solid Impact has some ability. He is progressing well and is open to further improvement.
4 High Rise Soldier can soldier on for some prize money.
RACE 6 (1,400M)
9 Happy Daily is in superb form. He was unlucky last start.
2 Boom Stitch is a lightly raced talent. It will not surprise to see him go one better.
3 Flying Sword is after back-to-back wins. He is racing well and remains in this grade.
4 Baebae Tsoi finished a close-up third on debut. This looks a bit more difficult though.
RACE 7 (1,600M)
6 Excellent Proposal would have taken plenty of pluses from his first-up run. He is a two-time course-and-distance winner.
4 Lucky Express is after back-to-back wins. Competitive over the mile, he gets Purton again.
9 The Rock just needs to offset the wide gate to be a contender.
1 Buddies is the pacesetter. He will take catching.
RACE 8 (1,600M)
10 Perfect Maryknoll was a high-class performer in Australia and the mile looks his caper.
9 Xiang Yin is looking for a hat-trick. In sublime form, he has shown that Class 3 is no problem.
1 Hit The Shot is on a Four-Year-Old Classic Series trail, having placed in the Group 1 Victoria Derby.
6 Super Ten can bounce back. He ran a creditable fourth last start.
RACE 9 (1,200M)
7 Northern Dragon showed potential two starts ago, when rattling home for a narrow second over this course and distance.
1 When You Believe has proven his capabilities. He is first-up and has the services of Purton.
8 Elon has claims switching back to the dirt, especially with a good gate.
5 Harmony Spirit is next best. His last-start fifth was creditable.
RACE 10 (1,400M)
8 Blaze Warrior can bounce back from his first defeat. He is maintaining his condition.
1 Master Montaro has his fair share of class. He, too, can bounce back to form.
3 My Sugar is looking to rack up his fourth consecutive win with Purton sticking aboard.
6 Ima Single Man sizzled over this course and trip last start. He just needs to offset the wide gate.
