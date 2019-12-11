Blanket ban needed for cleaner sports

Russia cranked up a state-sponsored, industrial-scale doping operation ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Games that would have turned Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo green with envy.

It swept up more than 1,000 athletes and stretched from lowly lab technicians to the highest reaches of the country's sports ministries. And, despite getting busted twice since, it was never really shut down.

What is clear is that someone, or several people very near the top of the sporting pyramid there, believes winning is a lot more important than being clean.

The first time they caught on, Olympic officials ordered the Russians to keep their flag and anthem - but not necessarily their athletes - out of last year's Pyeongchang Winter Games.

But another one of their labs got busted not long after, this time for tampering with the very data that was supposed to prove things had changed.

Handed a do-over, the people in charge of the Olympics proved they had not changed much, either. Instead of telling Russian athletes not to bother showing up at next year's Tokyo Games, they opted for tough love again.

Based on the recommendation of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), Russia's flag and anthem - but again, not its athletes - will be barred from international sports' biggest arenas for the next four years. The ban begins with the upcoming Summer Games and extends through the 2022 World Cup and Winter Games in Beijing - assuming the Russians do not get busted between now and then.

Handed a do-over, the people in charge of the Olympics proved they had not changed much, either. Instead of telling Russian athletes not to bother showing up at next year's Tokyo Games, they opted for tough love again.

You could almost hear glasses clinking at the Kremlin during Monday's announcement.

"While being tough on the authorities, this recommendation avoids punishing the innocent and instead stands up for the rights of clean athletes everywhere," said Jonathan Taylor, the British lawyer who headed the Wada committee that set the punishment.

Not really. But if that rationale sounds familiar, it should.

It's essentially the same one that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach trotted out when he let Russia off the hook ahead of the 2016 Rio Games.

Instead of a blanket ban, he handed off the tough decisions on which Russian athletes should be allowed to compete to individual sports federations.

Many of those organisations rely on rubles to pay the rent and had a million more reasons to worry about reprisals than the independently wealthy swells at the IOC ever did.

Not surprising, Russia sent a nearly full team to Rio, and even stripped of its flag and anthem, still mustered the third-biggest delegation in Pyeongchang.

Even less surprising, the first Russian athlete to compete in those Winter Games, mixed doubles curler Alexander Krushelnitsky, failed a doping test, got disqualified and had to hand back his bronze medal.

One problem is that dopers, like burglars, rarely get caught in real time. Just last month, four United States sledders got their medals from Sochi upgraded retroactively.

Unless something changes, those medals will not be worth the metal they're stamped on.

To be fair, every member nation of the Olympic "family" has some dopers on its team.

But no nation this side of East Germany has tried to do it on the same scale as the Russians and there is no reason to believe that will change until the punishment fits the crime.

But the Russians are not the only ones who have to decide whether to really buy into "clean" sports - though "cleaner" sports would be a more accurate description for these times.

It is the folks who are selling it and supposed to be enforcing it, even while getting rich in the bargain. That happens to be the IOC at the moment, because they are in the spotlight.

But you do not have enough fingers on both hands to count the number of high-profile sports wrestling with the same problem.

And so somewhere down the road, the people in charge of the rest of the alphabet soup that governs international sports, like Fifa, will get more than enough chances to make a stand for clean sport.

Here is to hoping they show more backbone than the IOC did.

ASSOCIATED PRESS