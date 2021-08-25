'Blade Jumper' prepares for leap into record books

TOKYO • Being barred from competing at a second consecutive Olympic Games still rankles, but the "Blade Jumper" will put aside his disappointment ahead of the men's long jump T64 final on Sept 1.

Had Markus Rehm, one of the biggest stars in para-sports, gotten his way, he would have been participating at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics and not the Paralympics, which opened yesterday.

The 33-year-old first sought to compete in the Rio 2016 Olympics but that bid fell short when he could not prove that his carbon-fibre blade prosthesis did not give him an advantage.

Rehm went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to fight for his participation in the Tokyo Olympics but his appeal was again rejected after it was ruled he had an artificial advantage over non-amputee jumpers.

Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou won the long jump gold medal with a distance of 8.41 metres.

However, Rehm obliterated his own T64 world record by 14cm in June to set a new mark of 8.62m.

That jump would have been enough to win gold at every Olympics since 1992 and the German cannot help but wonder what if, even though he is happy to be one of the faces of disability sports.

"I am disappointed because the International Olympic Committee had a chance to send a message of inclusion," Rehm, who lost his right leg in a wakeboarding accident when he was 14, told Kyodo News yesterday.

"They unfortunately missed the chance. For me, it's the participation, it's more symbolic. I don't want to steal a medal from anybody. I'll win my medal in the Paralympics because I am pro-Paralympian."

Moving on, Rehm is plotting how to best use the spongy surface at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium with his sights set on breaking his long jump mark.​

8.62m Markus Rehm's T64 world record would have been enough to win gold at every Olympics since 1992.

"I heard that it's a fast track, a great track to jump," he said.

"We've seen at the Olympic Games, the (women's) triple jump world record. It would be great to have a similar headline at the Paralympic Games."

Rehm is aiming to win his third straight Paralympic long jump title and his fourth gold overall, having also been part of Germany's victorious 4x100m relay team in 2016.

"My coach did everything to prepare me for this day, and I'm definitely going to try to attack this 8.62," he said.

"I think I'm in really good shape this year. I always try to compete at the best level at the main competition every year."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE