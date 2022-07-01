Black Thorn looks too prickly again

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(1) BUTTERFLY BEAUTY made the required improvement to win second-up. She has the best draw. Trainer Billy Ruiters makes his first foray into KZN and it could be a winning one with (7) MISS DAISY. She has cracking form in strong Highveld company and stays the trip.

(8) CANADIAN SUMMER improves with each outing and was a comfortable winner in a recent feature. She knows the course and should give you a run for your money.

(12) FEATHER BOA has a difficult draw and, although still a maiden, she made good improvement at her second start.

RACE 2 (1.300M)

(10) TAIKONAUT has won his last two starts and Gavin Lerena stays with the ride although he had other options.

(2) NOW I GOT YOU is still a maiden but was a good second in Grade 1 company last start. He also has a better draw.

(7) BLACKBERRY MALT was a beaten favourite last run in the soft. He seems better than that and can do better.

(1) THYMETOSHINE made the required improvement to win second-up. Has the best draw.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

(11) AIRWAYS LAW has improved with each outing and finished with a rattle to win the Cup Trial. Many thought that run should have booked him a July berth where he is first reserve. This race will tell.

(3) FLYING BULL was involved in a tight tussle with last year's winner (6) SHANGO in the Lonsdale Stirrup Cup. Flying Bull looks better off at the weights.

(10) ONE WAY TRAFFIC was also in the mix. Do not ignore.

RACE 4 (3,000M)

(8) BLACK THORN is a confirmed stayer in hot form. Trainer Dean Kannemeyer's stable jockey has jumped ship from (10) REX UNION to partner trainer Sean Tarry's last-start winner, who looks the one to beat.

(4) SALVATOR MUNDI went down narrowly last start and is back over a more suitable trip. He rates as the biggest threat.

(5) MONASHADA looks to have it all to do but this stable has surprised many on big days.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(9) MAHARANEE is unbeaten in four starts. She cruised home over 1,400m for the first time but does have a deep draw, compared to her unbeaten rival (4) SWEET PEPPER, who scored in the Grade 1 Allan Robertson last time against a competitive field. She should handle the extra 200m.

(7) AMEENA finished four lengths behind Sweet Pepper but she should be better suited to this trip. Trainer Tarry holds a strong hand with (14) TIME FOR ORCHIDS and (6) ANTIGUA NIGHT, who are both last-start winners.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(7) GRINKOV came in for strong market support last time and duly obliged. He keeps improving and two of his biggest rivals have drawn the two widest gates.

(14) BRIGHT GREEN drifted in the market on debut but he was hardly off the bit. He has plenty of scope. If overcoming the draw, he is in with a bright chance.

(13) PROPHET did not get the best passage in the Gold Medallion. He was squeezed out as the field tracked over to the inside rail. He is way better than that and the stable has a good record in this race.

(10) FORMAGEAR shed his maiden on debut against older horses. The trip will suit.

RACE 7 (2,200M)

(4) LINEBACKER ran second in this race last year. He has had an ideal prep to make up for that defeat. He came from a long way back to finish second in a Grade 1 mile last time and should strip cherry-ripe over this trip.

(10) SAFE PASSAGE was a comfortable winner of the Grade 1 Daily News 2000 with four of his rivals well beaten. He has a handy weight and could be the right one of the Mike de Kock quartet.

(9) JET DARK finished second in the Cape Met over 2,000m but there are question marks over his ability to stay the extra 200m. He has top weight but an experienced heavy-weight jockey in Bernard Fayd'Herbe aboard.

S'Manga Khumalo jumped off Jet Dark to partner the de Kock-trained filly (12) SPARKLING WATER, which could be telling. She is top class and de Kock has twice won this race with fillies.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(8) CAPTAIN'S RANSOM is top class and should prove a cut above this field. She has a tremendous turn of foot and can repeat her victory in last year's race. She should be hard to beat.

The year younger (3) UNDER YOUR SPELL was three lengths behind Captain's Ransom in a Grade 1 sprint last start but will much prefer this trip. She, too, has won over the course and distance.

(5) SILVER DARLING was running on late behind Under Your Spell in the KZN Fillies Guineas. She followed up in the Grade 1 Woolavington 2000 and that form has been franked.

(4) ZARINA is way better than her last start. She might just have needed it. She goes well over this trip.