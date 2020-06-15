Black leads Blues in front of 43,000 fans

AUCKLAND • Last weekend saw the return of professional sport in New Zealand after a three-month coronavirus-enforced hiatus and Kiwis, starved of live action, turned out in droves yesterday.

The Auckland Blues, featuring their blue-chip signing Beauden Barrett for the first time, overran the Wellington Hurricanes 30-20 as the Super Rugby Aotearoa contest drew a full house to Auckland's Eden Park.

More than 43,000 packed the ground in the largest turnout at a Super Rugby match in New Zealand for 15 years, as fans celebrated the return of an unfettered contest less than a week after the country declared itself free of the coronavirus.

The packed stands had been expected as authorities did not place a cap on the crowd size. With all safe distancing requirements removed, the pre-match talking point was solely about the debut of former Hurricane stalwart Barrett, a two-time world player of the year.

The Blues were further bolstered by the appearance of All Blacks and Canterbury Crusaders legend Dan Carter offering guidance from the sidelines.

But their input was overshadowed by the Blues pack, who bossed the Hurricanes in the fast-paced match, and the kicking of Otere Black, who wore the coveted No. 10 jersey with Barrett playing at fullback.

While Black scored 15 points off the boot, Barrett was not at his customary best against a team he spent nine years with, underlined by a missed tackle that let Dane Coles in for a try.

However, Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu claimed it was the All Black's "composure" that made a significant contribution to the victory.

Barrett jokingly shook off his mistake, insisting he would get better as he gels with his teammates. On Coles, he said: "That was the moment he wanted eh?

"But I think it probably would have been better for him if I had the ball. He's a tough man to stop one-on-one. He's pretty quick and he still has got it. I just have to work on my covering tackles."

The Blues have had a history of strong starts and poor finishes, winning the last of their three Super Rugby titles in 2003.

But with the additions of Carter and Barrett, they look set to put their underperforming reputation behind them.

The domestic series is a temporary replacement for the usual Super Rugby competition, which also features teams from South Africa, Australia, Argentina and Japan.

The international format has been on hold since March owing to the pandemic, resulting in the birth of the domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament.

Australia, which has also enjoyed success in containing the Covid-19 disease, will start its own competition between its four existing Super Rugby franchise teams and Perth's Western Force on July 3.

But South Africa remains under lockdown, while Japan's Sunwolves have already been booted out, with Argentinian outfit Jaguares facing a similar uncertain future.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS