Black Jack wins first Sydney to Hobart yacht race

HOBART (Tasmania) • Super maxi Black Jack yesterday won the prestigious Sydney to Hobart yacht race, dubbed "one of the hardest in years".

Owned by Australian Peter Harburg and skippered by Mark Bradford, Black Jack took line honours after a tight tussle with LawConnect on the River Derwent, following two days, 12 hours, 37 minutes and 17 seconds of racing.

It was one of the slowest Sydney to Hobart races in history with harsh conditions throughout the three days on the sea forcing withdrawals due to damage or minor crew injuries.

On the dock to greet the Black Jack crew was Harburg, who was not on board for the first time in eight Sydney-Hobart races.

He chose to stay ashore this year, "and let the crew do what they do best", allowing long-time skipper and friend Bradford to take the reins.

Harburg admitted to feeling anxious, saying: "It's a nervous wait. I've never felt this feeling before. It's strange because I've always been on the boat when it's racing and you keep busy. You don't think about it the way you do when you're ashore waiting."

However, his decision paid off as Black Jack crossed the finish line in first place for his first line honours victory.

Yesterday morning, the winner had regained a 11km lead on LawConnect.

Weather is critical in the 1,200km race down Australia's east coast to Hobart, one of the world's most challenging ocean events.

Six men died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued during the 1998 event when a deep depression exploded over the fleet in the Bass Strait.

But this year, organisers also faced the trials of the Covid-19 pandemic, which already nixed last year's edition - the event was cancelled for the first time since it began in 1945.

Several yachts were also unable to compete because of the virus, including favourites Comanche and Wild Oats XI.

Before the start, four yachts were forced to retire, leaving 88 entrants at the starting line, including 17 two-handed crafts, which were allowed to take part for the first time.

It was a sharp reduction from the 157 boats that set out in 2019, but crowds still turned out to watch the boats race out of Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day.

Though the first yacht to reach the finishing line grabs the most public attention, the main prize for sailors is regarded as the handicap honours, which take account of the size of the yachts.

