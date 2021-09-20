Black Caps get 'credible threat'

WELLINGTON • New Zealand was warned of a "specific, credible threat" against its team, the country's cricket board said yesterday, elaborating on the rationale for abruptly abandoning the tour of Pakistan as the squad reached Dubai.

The Black Caps had pulled out of the limited-overs tour on the day of the opening game in Rawalpindi on Friday, citing a New Zealand government security alert.

"We were advised this was a specific and credible threat against the team," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said in a statement. "Everything changed on Friday.

"The advice changed, the threat level changed and, as a consequence, we took the only responsible course of action possible. Unfortunately, given the advice we'd received, there was no way we could stay in the country."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said NZC had "made the right decision" to pull out of the tour.

"You will understand why we are not in a position to give further information as to the nature of the intelligence, other than to say, it was a direct threat, and it was a credible threat," she said yesterday.

The advice was also supported by NZC's security consultants and other independent sources, the board added.

While the general tenor of the threat was immediately shared with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), White revealed specific details could not, and would not, be disclosed.

On claims by the Stuff website that a member of the team had received death threats before the tour, he said they "were proved to be a hoax and not credible".

Twenty-four members of the 34-strong contingent will return home this week, while the rest will join the Twenty20 World Cup squad for the showpiece tournament scheduled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from Oct 17.

New Zealand were due to play in Pakistan for the first time in 18 years. Top teams have largely shunned Pakistan following an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

England are already reconsidering their limited-overs trip to Pakistan next month while Australia, who are scheduled to visit in February-March next year, also appear wary.

Stung by the shock withdrawal - a major blow to their hopes of hosting top international teams - the PCB has threatened to take up the matter with the governing International Cricket Council.

The Dawn newspaper said the pullout would result in "financial losses in (the) millions" for the country's cricket board, while former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar lamented on Twitter that "NZ just killed Pakistan cricket".

Pakistan may now have to play "home" Tests again in the UAE, but the PCB has vowed to emerge stronger from the "unfortunate scenario".

Chairman Ramiz Raja tweeted: "We've faced similar situations in the past and have always overcome them. We've tremendous resilience... it's a setback to staging international cricket in Pakistan but we'll overcome this crisis too."

REUTERS