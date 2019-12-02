Bittersweet day for floorballers

Minutes after retaining their SEA Games women's floorball gold yesterday, Singapore captain Debbie Poh was looking forward to the golden-brown hue of fried chicken.

Asked how she would celebrate the thrilling 3-2 victory over Thailand, the 31-year-old said: "Eat Jollibee, we hope."

Perhaps no one was more deserving of a treat at the popular Philippine fast food chain than Jerelee Ong, who scored a dramatic winner with only three minutes to go.

The 21-year-old said: "We played really well as a team and we needed the score to reflect that, so I just needed to score."

She then pumped her fist as she revealed her first thought after the ball went in: "Yes!"

That it required her late intervention was a surprise given the bright start Singapore made at the University of Philippines College of Human Kinetics gym.

Only seven minutes had gone by when Natalia Wee gave the Republic the lead and momentum against the Thais, whom they swept aside 4-1 in their group-stage meeting.

Things went downhill from there though. Within two minutes of conceding, Thailand equalised through Thanaporn Tongkham.

Singapore failed to take their chances in the second period and were punished by Natthakarn Aunjai, who gave the team in blue a shock 2-1 lead.

Singapore, who scored 32 goals and conceded just five in four group matches, equalised at the start of the third period, thanks to Amanda Yeap. That set up the tense finish.

Poh admitted that her side had felt "a bit" of panic when trailing but added: "I calmed my team down by reminding them to focus and be patient, and we worked our way up.

"In the group stage, Thailand were not as aggressive and today they played like they really wanted the gold, but we played harder."

Floorball did not feature at Kuala Lumpur 2017.

Yesterday's clash was a rematch of the 2015 final in Singapore, where the sport made its debut at the biennial Games. It ended 3-3 before the hosts prevailed 2-1 in the penalty shoot-out.

Goalkeeper Fariza Begum Zabir, 30, was Singapore's player of the match for her spectacular saves - a repeat of her heroics in 2015, when her penalty save secured the title.

She said: "It boils back down to the training we had. We were prepared for such shots and, in the game, all I did was to be ready and expect the unexpected.

"It's a good feeling being able to deliver for my team because I know they have my back at every point."

For the Singapore men's team, who were champions in 2015 and won July's Asia-Oceania Floorball Confederation title after trouncing Thailand 17-1 in the final, there was only heartbreak last night.

They were 8-4 up in the final period but conceded four times to draw 8-8 before losing 2-1 in the shoot-out.