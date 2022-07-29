Birmingham pins revival hopes on staging of Commonwealth Games

As athletes and sports fans from around the world gathered in Birmingham for last night's opening ceremony, there is hope that staging the 22nd Commonwealth Games will be a catalyst to revive the city and showcase it to a global audience.

After the Hanoi SEA Games in May, the Commonwealth Games is the second major multi-sport competition to have spectators since the pandemic. More than 1.25 million tickets have been sold - a record for the quadrennial Games. The previous two editions in Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 each sold about one million tickets.

Birmingham 2022 chair John Crabtree expects a broadcast audience of over a billion, and believes these numbers are encouraging for a city that has been in economic decline. He said: "It was a big manufacturing centre, and manufacturing has declined for 40 years year on year. Then we had the global financial crisis, which hit Birmingham very hard, and then the pandemic. This is a city that has had a hard time.

"There is lots of inequality in the city - although everyone gets along very well, there is a lot of poverty, a lot of divergence not convergence, so to have the world looking on this city and to show what we can do is a unique opportunity for us."

To that end, £778 million (S$1.3 billion) of public funding has been channelled into organising this year's Games.

Alexander Stadium, the venue of the opening and closing ceremonies as well as track and field events, was renovated for about £72 million. With a capa-city of around 18,000, it will be the largest permanent facility capable of hosting big athletics meets in Britain.

The £73 million Sandwell Aquatics Centre is the only newly built facility at the Games, and will be open for public use next May.

Retiree Chris Hall, 64, whose daughter Katherina used to compete in athletics and swimming, said such investments bode well for future generations.

Mr Crabtree also highlighted the opportunities for businesses, noting that some 40,000 jobs have been created for the duration of the July 28-Aug 8 Games.

While Thai restaurant Siamais, located near the city centre, has not seen an uptick in business so far, bar manager Janis Dislers is expecting it to pick up when the competition gets under way.

Birmingham is hosting 6,500 athletes and officials from 72 Commonwealth nations and territories, and vlogger Bernard Carroll believes it is the perfect opportunity to showcase the city's diversity.

"It is a multicultural city - anyone from the world can come here and enjoy the love," said the 71-year-old.

Main thoroughfares like shopping belt Corporation Street are decorated with billboards, banners and signage in the Games' bright mix of green, pink, blue, orange, purple and yellow, while the main mascot - a bull named Perry - is a fixture on all decorations.

Victoria Square came to life on Wednesday as it welcomed the Queen's Baton Relay with a festival featuring performances by an Irish pipes and drums group, a West African band, Bollywood dance performers and British rapper Sanity.

For locals such as Mr Norman Bartlam, 64, who works in the television industry, there is a noticeable sense of excitement. The city has staged top international sporting events like the All England Open Badminton Championships, but the Commonwealth Games is on a different scale.

He said: "With all the international coverage, hopefully it will be great for the image of Birmingham - to show all the good sides and the regeneration that is happening."

Singapore has sent to the Games 67 athletes across nine sports, led by badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew.