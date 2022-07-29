Bold and beautiful Commonwealth Games open in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM - Just like the Be Bold, Be Birmingham branding that is splashed liberally across the English City, the 22nd Commonwealth Games officially opened on Thursday (July 28) in spectacular fashion.

Unlike the muted Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony that took place in front of empty stands at Japan’s National Stadium, the Alexander Stadium was bursting with 30,000 fans who arrived hours before the 8pm start time to mingle feast on burgers, fries and beer sold from food trucks.

Another noticeable difference is how mask-wearing is now a minority in England, as the hosts showed they have moved on from the Covid-19 pandemic with bright smiles and a warm welcome for all comers.

About 1,500 performers wore elaborate costumes and put on a dramatic show about the rich and diverse history, culture and identity of Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Mezzo-soprano Samantha Oxborough gave a rousing rendition of God Save The Queen before Malala Yousafzai, the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate who moved to Birmingham after being shot in the head by the Taliban in her native Pakistan, was also warmly applauded for her call for female education.

The city’s famous Bullring and canals, a 10-metre tall bull, Red Arrows fly-past, a union jack made from 72 cars, as well as local pop group Duran Duran and heavy metal band Black Sabbath’s co-founder Tony Iommi all featured in the two-and-a-half hour extravaganza.

In order of Oceania, Africa, Americas, Asia, Carribean, and Europe, representatives from the 72 participating nations strutted their colourful outfits in the athletes’ parade.

Hilariously, while introducing Asia, local comedian Joe Lycett announced: “I’m going to do something now that the British government doesn’t always do and welcome some foreigners.”

Singapore’s flag was carried by badminton player Terry Hee and powerlifter Nur ‘Aini Yasli, but the loudest cheers were reserved for the home country as England marched out to Queen’s We Will Rock You.

The hosts’ past and present sporting greats Tom Daley, Alex Danson, Kim Daybell, Galal Yafai, Max Whitlock, and Denise Lewis then concluded the Queen’s Baton Relay, which started from Buckingham Palace on Oct 7, 2021 and passed through all the participating nations.