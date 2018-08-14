SONG KA YEON

Age: 24

Height: 1.6m

Weight: 55kg

The South Korean professional mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete moved to Singapore last year to join the Evolve Fight Team at Evolve MMA. She is also an instructor at the martial arts academy.

Her growing-up years were tumultuous - she said her father divorced her stepmother when she was 11. He died a few years later.

Martial arts training helped her pull through the difficult period, said the bachelorette, who prefers to be known as Sky, which are the initials of her full name. At Busan Guard High School, which has been called a martial arts school for students seeking security and bodyguard jobs, she learnt various combat sports.

Sky was previously with the Korean MMA organisation Road FC and holds black belts in judo, taekwondo, and hapkido.