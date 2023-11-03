Billionaire Ratcliffe to invest $302 million more in Manchester United: Sky News

General view of the Manchester United logo ahead of the Europa League final Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic/File Photo/File Photo REUTERS
Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe is pictured at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, March 17, 2023 REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
10 min ago

Ineos Chair Jim Ratcliffe will pledge to invest 245 million pounds ($302.1 million) in Manchester United's infrastructure, in addition to his about $1.5 billion offer to buy a 25% stake in the soccer club, Sky News reported on Friday.

The investment, intended for upgrading the club's ageing infrastructure, would be financed by the billionaire personally and not add to Premier league club's existing borrowings, the report said, citing sources.

Shares in Manchester United rose 4% to $18.85 on the news.

Manchester United declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters in October reported that Ratcliffe would pay over $1.5 billion for a 25% stake in Manchester United were his bid for the iconic soccer club to be accepted by the Glazer family that controls it, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, the other potential bidder, told the Glazers last month he would not raise the bid beyond the $6 billion he has offered, according to sources.

The American Glazer family in November last year said it was looking at options for the 20-times English soccer champions including a new investment or a potential sale. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top