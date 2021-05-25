Billionaire flags games risks

TOKYO • Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son has warned of significant dangers around holding the Olympics in Tokyo, where the government yesterday kicked off a mass vaccination drive to catch up with other countries and ensure a "safe and secure" Games.

In a series of tweets, the influential SoftBank Group chief executive officer expressed bewilderment and concern about the Olympics, calling Japan a "vaccine laggard" and saying the slow inoculation drive less than two months before the start of the July 23-Aug 8 Games could put people's lives at risk.

"Currently more than 80 per cent of people want the Olympics to be postponed or cancelled. Who and on what authority is it being forced through?" he said over the weekend.

In a follow-up tweet, Son wrote: "Does the IOC (International Olympic Committee) have the power to decide that the Games would go ahead?

"There's talk about a huge penalty (if the Games are axed). But if 100,000 people from 200 countries descend on vaccine-laggard Japan and the mutant variant spreads, lives could be lost, subsidies could result if a state of emergency is called, and gross domestic product could fall.

"If we consider what the public has to endure, I think we could have a lot more to lose."

His tweets followed comments on Friday from IOC vice-president John Coates the Games would "absolutely" go ahead even if Tokyo was still under Covid-19 curbs.

Earlier this month, the 63-year-old Japanese said in a TV interview he was "afraid" of having the Olympics, partly due to the severity of the pandemic in some countries.

Major metropolitan areas in Japan, including Tokyo, remain under a state of emergency and curbs have progressively been expanded as a fourth wave of infections rips through the population.

Japan has delivered vaccinations to just 4.4 per cent of its 125 million population, although the country's military yesterday began mass vaccinations in Tokyo and Osaka with the newly approved Moderna vaccine.

The slow response and ongoing Covid-19 surge has kept the majority of the public opposed to holding the Games, although IOC president Thomas Bach insisted the Olympics will proceed.

"The athletes definitely can make their Olympic dreams come true," said the German in comments to the International Hockey Federation on Saturday.

"We have to make some sacrifices to make this possible."

Organisers are set to decide next month if local spectators will be allowed to attend Games events.

With foreign fans already barred from flying to Japan to catch the quadrennial event, the absence of domestic fans would deliver a significant financial blow, eliminating a major source of revenue.

Their absence will also dampen consumption and spending by sponsors counting on most ticket holders being allowed to attend.

Yet a spectator ban would ease the strain expected on an already-stretched medical system, and may be the organisers' last card to play in order to stage Games.

"They are considering holding the Olympics without spectators even though various other sports events are welcoming them," said Hiroshi Okudera, a professor at the University of Toyama, who was responsible for medical care at the Nagano Winter Olympics in 1998.

"This will probably help from the standpoint of reducing the burden on medical staff."

Local businesses and sponsors are among those who stand to lose out most from a total ban on fans.

Kansai University professor Katsuhiro Miyamoto estimates the potential economic loss at 2.41 trillion yen (S$29.4 billion).

At 50 per cent capacity, the loss would be 1.4 trillion yen.

An outright cancellation - something organisers have dismissed despite the speculation - would result in a 4.5 trillion yen loss, he added.

