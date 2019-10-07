Biles piles on more skills named after her

STUTTGART • This world championships may be Simone Biles' swansong, but, if it is indeed her last, the gymnastics queen has yet again pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the sport.

While the American has said she is "99 per cent" sure she will not be at the 2021 edition in Copenhagen, Denmark, her feats will forever live on after another historic evening on Saturday saw the four-gold Olympic champion land a triple double skill on the floor which will be named "Biles II".

She later then pulled off a double-twisting double tuck dismount off the beam, which will be known simply as "The Biles".

But ever the perfectionist, Biles took umbrage with the "H" rating awarded by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for her beam skill, tweeting a diagram of the double-double with the caption "haha - b***s***".

After her events on Saturday, during which she qualified first for the all-around, beam and floor, second for the vault, and seventh on the uneven bars, she said: "It felt really good to nail it.

"It's hard, you have to reward it. I still wanted to go out there and get it named after me for myself and then we'll see what happens.

"I still feel like I can do better, but the aim tonight wasn't to do great, just to do well and I feel like I accomplished that.

"I've made it into the finals, all of them now I guess. I get really nervous before I go out and my legs turn to stone, which scares me because I'm supposed to be good on that event, but I had a lot of energy so that helped."

The 22-year-old Biles, who now has four gymnastic skills named after her, is competing at her fifth world championships and looks set to add to her record tally of 14 gold medals at the event in Germany.

Her overall tally of 20 worlds medals ties her with Russia's Svetlana Khorkina for the most won by a woman, and four more will put her past the all-time record of 23 held by Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo.

After Stuttgart, her focus will turn to the Tokyo 2020 Games, where she will defend her team, all-around, vault and floor exercise titles.

