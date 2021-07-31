Biles: I'm still struggling

TOKYO • Star American gymnast Simone Biles yesterday spelled out her struggles to perform, days after pulling out of the team and women's all-around competitions at the Olympics, but shed no clear light on whether she would take part in further individual events.

The 24-year-old shocked the world on Tuesday when she performed one vault at the start of the women's team final before pulling out, later saying she had to prioritise her mental health.

The United States team settled for the silver - the first time they had not claimed gold in the event at either the Games or the world championships since 2011.

Biles admitted that she was still struggling, writing on Instagram: "It's honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind and body in sync."

Asked if it was worse on a certain apparatus, she said: "It's never transferred to bars and beam before for me, it strictly likes floor and vault. Go figure, the scariest two.

"But this time, it's on literally every event. Which sucks... really bad."

Attention is now on whether Biles will compete in the individual events in the beam, floor, uneven bars and vault that she has qualified for.

She is the defending champion in both the vault and floor exercise, with the other individual finals starting tomorrow.

Biles had been seeking five gold medals to equal the all-time career record of nine, but she can no longer equal that mark set by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina over three Games from 1956 to 1964.

On the disorientation she felt, describing them as "the twisties", she revealed they had randomly begun the morning after preliminary qualifications and said there was no telling how long they would take to clear up.

"Something you have to take literally day by day, turn by turn," Biles, who won 19 golds across five editions of the world championships, wrote before defending herself against accusations that she simply gave up.

"I didn't have a bad performance and quit. I've had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition," she said.

"I simply got so lost, my safety was at risk as well as a team medal.

"Therefore the girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition and won silver."

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach yesterday said Biles' bravery in confronting mental health challenges head on was admirable.

"I can only say, you know, we are with her," the German added. "I had the opportunity to at least briefly talk with her after the team competition... I'm really admiring how she's handling the situation.

"She admits to having this problem. This is already courageous. Who one year ago would have admitted to say (they) have mental health problems? This is, you know, great human quality and this is Olympic spirit at its best."

REUTERS