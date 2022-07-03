Biles and Rapinoe to receive Medal of Freedom

NEW YORK • Four-time gymnastics Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles and two-time football World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe are among 17 people set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian honour, the White House said on Friday.

The honour, awarded to those who have made "exemplary contributions" to the United States, global peace or other endeavours, will be presented on Thursday.

"These 17 Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation - hard work, perseverance, and faith," the White House said.

Other honourees include Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington and the late US Senator John McCain.

The White House recognised 25-year-old Biles not only for her achievement in competition but as a "prominent advocate for athletes' mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault".

Last year, she testified before the US Senate Judiciary Committee that US gymnastics and Olympic officials failed to stop the sexual abuse athletes suffered from former doctor Larry Nassar, and she brought the issue of athletes' mental health to the international stage at the Tokyo Games.

Rapinoe, who won Olympic gold with the US in 2012, is the first footballer to receive the honour.

The 36-year-old emerged as an advocate for gender pay equity in her national team's legal dispute with their governing body and has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ rights.

The 2019 Ballon d'Or winner credited quarterback and political activist Colin Kaepernick and tennis pioneer Billie Jean King, who advocated gender pay equality, among the athletes who blazed a trail for her.

"I feel like I'm not here without any of you," she said on Friday at an emotional news conference, in which she celebrated with her teammates and former national team players alike.

She also heaped praise on fellow honouree Biles.

