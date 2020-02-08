Biles' amazing vault whets appetites

LOS ANGELES • Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast with 30 Olympic and world championship medals, has excited fans with a four-second video clip of a training vault no woman has performed in competition.

The 22-year-old reigning world and Olympic all-around champion showed off a Yurchenko double pike vault and landed in a pit of red foam-like bricks with the Twitter caption "2020?" and three sets of widened eyeballs.

The video had been viewed more than 2.3 million times as of yesterday. It is a hint that the world's top gymnast might have something new to display for United States Olympic qualifying in June and the Tokyo Games, which begin on July 24.

The vault features a back handspring onto the vault, then two flips in the air with her legs straight.

A key is gaining the height needed to land safely with under-rotation and botched landings opening up possible major injuries.

Fellow elite gymnast and Canada's 2017 World Championships all-around silver medallist Ellie Black responded to the video with "GIRL you are unreal".

Another Twitter user commented: "Somebody call an ambulance because I need to go to the hospital after watching this slowmo."

Biles, who earned four golds and a bronze in Rio, would be favoured for another Olympic gold in the vault even without such an epic display.

She won all-around, team, vault, balance beam and floor exercise gold medals at last year's world championships in Stuttgart as well as the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The American also captured team, all-around, floor and vault titles at the 2018 worlds after taking team, beam, floor and all-around crowns at the 2014 and 2015 worlds, plus all-around and floor titles at the 2013 worlds.

