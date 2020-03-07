Bilbao book berth in historic all-Basque Cup final

MADRID • History will be made on April 18 when Athletic Bilbao face Real Sociedad for the first time in a Spanish King's Cup final.

There have been three all-Basque Cup finals, the last coming in 1927, but none have pitted the two premier clubs in the region.

A goal nine minutes from time by Yuri Berchiche on Thursday meant Bilbao progressed 2-2 on away goals, despite falling to a 2-1 defeat by fellow La Liga side Granada in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Sociedad booked their final berth - their first appearance in 32 years - a day earlier after a 3-1 aggregate win over second-tier Mirandes.

Los Leones, who last reached the showpiece event in 2015 before losing 3-1 to Barcelona, now have the opportunity to lift their first major trophy since the 1983-84 double-winning season.

Berchiche called the first final between the two biggest Basque teams "historic".

The 30-year-old defender, who spent part of his formative years at Sociedad before moving to Bilbao's youth team, told Marca: "I've confirmed a Basque derby in the final.

"They are two clubs that I love a lot because they've brought so much to my life and I'm in debt to them.

"I'm happy Sociedad also made the final, but let's hope we win. I've scored plenty of goals but never one as important as this. It would make me very excited to win the trophy with Athletic."

With 23 titles, Bilbao are second on the all-time list of King's Cup winners behind Barcelona (30), and manager Gaizka Garitano feels his side's fighting spirit can give them the edge against two-time winners Sociedad in Seville.

"This team know how to suffer and when things get worse, they know how to step up," he told Marca. "When things were at their worst, they find something. They never let their heads drop and they continued until the end.

"It's not easy to reach a final. You know you're going to suffer, but after the journey we've been on, it's not by chance. We're in the final, it's a very beautiful day."

Both Bilbao and Sociedad have also confirmed their participation in next season's Spanish Super Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia, after their King's Cup exploits this season.

