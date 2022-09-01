'Big up' Richardson quietens critics

Sha'Carri Richardson has struggled with form but edged out Elaine Thompson-Herah.
LUCERNE, Switzerland - American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who has not appeared in competition since the end of June, saw off twice double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to win the women's 100m at the meet in Lucerne on Tuesday.

Despite racing on a wet track and facing a strong headwind, she won in 11.29 seconds, just 0.01sec ahead of the 30-year-old Jamaican, who won the sprint double in both Rio and Tokyo.

It marked a major triumph for the 22-year-old - the 11th-fastest woman of all time over the distance with a best of 10.85sec - after she failed to qualify for the world championships at the United States trials in June.

Richardson, who was also banned from participating at last year's Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, hit back at her critics on Twitter.

She said: "Y'all hate me win or lose... I just have a confidence in myself and will always big up myself. After only two years professional, that's all I've been, so don't mix up the two. Having confidence in yourself is not bashing others! Try it sometimes."

Her victory made for an American double in the sprints as Marvin Bracy, who won the silver at the world championships in July, took the men's 100m in 10.17sec, ahead of African champion Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, who clocked 10.18sec. AFP

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 01, 2022, with the headline 'Big up' Richardson quietens critics.

