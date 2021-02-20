Big Hearted is back

Reigning Singapore Gold Cup winner Big Hearted may have finished only sixth in his trial at Kranji on Thursday morning, but champion trainer Michael Clements was still pleased.

After all, it was his charge's first trial since capturing the 2,000m premier classic last November. Also, the trial winner, newcomer Sun Ops, clocked a swift 58.82sec for the 1,000m dash.

"I didn't expect a lot from Big Hearted since he's not suited by 1,000m," said Clements.

"He was a bit slow at the gates, but he tracked up nicely and found the line well in the home straight. They ran a fast time, so it was a nice trial back."

The champion trainer has earmarked the Group 1 Kranji Mile as his main target. Traditionally run in May, the 1,600m feature was postponed to August last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We've already been given a date of May 22 for the Kranji Mile. He will probably have one more trial and then start in March heading towards the Kranji Mile," said Clements.