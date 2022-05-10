Big Green Hat finally fits

It was not the prettiest of rides, but Big Green Hat finally opened his account at his 10th start on Sunday - by the barest of margins.

To be fair, the Odyssey Moon three-year-old is often ridden in that fashion - three wide and punching the breeze at most of his previous starts.

Not like he is partial to the scenic route on the BKE side, but he just has a poor record with barrier draws.

He was again in the cheap seats, after breaking from the second-widest barrier (10) in Sunday's $20,000 Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,000m.

The one difference was he had Manoel Nunes astride for the first time.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger would not go as far as to say that the three-time Singapore champion jockey succeeded where others failed.

But he was certainly glad he secured the high-riding Brazilian's services.

"I actually wanted Nunes to ride him three starts back when Matthew Kellady rode him. But he had another booking," said the Australian.

"Straight off after his last run, I told Nunes you're on him and, this time, I was able to get him. He galloped the horse during the week.

"It's just a change I wanted for the horse, who also needed to change his legs. We all know Nunes is very good at getting horses to change their legs."

After coursing three wide on the outside of the joint-leaders, Fabu (Koh Teck Huat) and Ninetysix Warrior (Iskandar Rosman), that elusive win looked to be for another day again.

That was when the $9 hotshot was popped the question at the top of the straight. The inclination to hang in was again apparent, even if he was well clear by 11/2 lengths.

But the biggest threat was hailing from an external factor, Fighting Hero.

Unlike Big Green Hat, the Jason Ong-trained galloper enjoyed an economical run on the rails. He duly emerged as the fresh legs on the scene when switched out by Danny Beasley for his assault.

The margin was quickly narrowed, with the duelling pair finishing locked together.

Big Green Hat chose that very moment to swish his tail up.

But, luckily for those who took his short odds, he had his nose down where it mattered most.

Third place went to City Hall (Hakim Kamaruddin), another 23/4 lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 00.09sec for the speed dash.

"He always gets bad draws. But, as he's fast, he's up there with the early speed," said Baertschiger.

"I was worried the 1,000m was a bit short. I would have preferred 1,100m or 1,200m.

"He was again drawn wide and was caught three wide, whereas the runner-up had a good run behind the speed.

"He did well to hold on. He's no world-beater, but he's still very green and can improve further.

"You saw how he flicked his tail and he again laid in, which probably cost him a few races before."

Winners are always welcomed, big or small, brown or green. But, when a new owner is at the lead-in, it just adds another buzz.

"Matthew Li is from Hong Kong, and rang me out of the blue one day. He knows Matthew Poon, who rode for us a few years ago, and wanted to send horses to us," said Baertschiger, referring to the former Hong Kong champion apprentice jockey.

"We bought Big Green Hat at the Ready2Race breeze-up sale in Sydney in 2020. It was at an online sale as we could not travel then.

"Odyssey Moon is a fairly new sire, but we liked the colt. We paid A$130,000 (S$127,000) for him.

"I believe he's the first horse Matthew has ever owned. Let's hope he buys a few more now."