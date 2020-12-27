Covid-19

Big drop in use of sports venues

  • Published
    44 min ago

Visitorship at public sports venues in Singapore, including swimming pools, gyms and stadiums, reached 17.7 million last year. This will fall by almost two-thirds to an estimated seven million this year, largely due to capacity restrictions. 

