Big dream for little island's sister act

Puerto Rico is known for its beautiful beaches and Ricky Martin, but now it also has a pair of table tennis sisters who are bang on in their pursuit of sporting greatness.

Martin could have been singing about Melanie or Adriana Diaz when he proclaimed that "she looks like a flower, but she stings like a bee". Both are no taller than 1.65m but pack a punch with a bat.

Adriana, 21, reached a career-high world No. 11 in January and has stayed there, while Melanie, 25, was No. 61 in 2019 but has dropped nine spots since.

In the Caribbean island where table tennis is not prominent, and in a sport where the Chinese reign supreme, the sisters are trailblazers who have competed at the Olympics and are ranked fifth in the world as a women's doubles pair. They will be playing in both the singles and doubles at the inaugural US$2 million (S$2.7 million) World Table Tennis Grand Smash event that runs until March 20.

At the OCBC Arena, up to 3,000 fans will be able to witness the Diaz sisters' chemistry and combative qualities, which were also unmissable as they interviewed each other for The Straits Times.

When asked what she liked most about her older sibling, Adriana, who enjoys video games like Super Smash Bros., said: "I admire her dedication the most... she really puts a lot of effort into everything she's doing, from cooking to fashion to Instagram."

Melanie returned the compliment, replying: "Her capacity to come back even stronger after losing a match is something I really admire because not many people have that."

As with most siblings, they do quarrel, and sometimes the arguments can border on the hilarious - Adriana has an issue with Melanie's pimples and protested when Melanie vowed to fix her taste in music.

But Melanie was quick to add: "We have issues but we solve them very quickly, like in five minutes.

"After the fight, we're talking again... and it's like it never happened. I think that's also very important because we're also teammates, so we cannot be mad at each other for long."

Adriana chipped in: "We are both very competitive, so sometimes in the training, we want to win points and push each other to be better. We work hard and have a lot of fun together."

While baseball, basketball, and boxing are the most popular sports in Puerto Rico, which has also produced Olympic champions in tennis player Monica Puig (Rio 2016) and hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Tokyo 2020), the Diaz sisters actually grew up in a table tennis-loving family.

Melanie shared how their father Bladimir first met their mother Marangely at the Aguilas de la Montana Table Tennis Club he owns. They have two other sisters Gabriela, 24, and Fabiola, 19, who also play the sport.

Melanie grew up idolising China's indomitable Zhang Yining, while Adriana was fascinated by the pace of another Chinese great, Liu Shiwen, who is also in Singapore for the Grand Smash.

Other than being able to train with family, being at their father's club did not bring extra privileges as they practised six days a week, twice a day, with weights, yoga and running sessions thrown in.

But still, with their homeland in a debt crisis even before the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, resources for sport were scant and the following year, they had to rely on local rapper Daddy Yankee to sponsor their airfare so they could compete at the Swedish and Austrian Opens.

The sisters hope they can break more ground and make Puerto Rico proud with their sporting success, with Adriana telling the ITTF Foundation: "I know that a lot of people in Puerto Rico support me...

"I can try and be an example for those little kids who come from little islands but have big dreams."