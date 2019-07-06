Big Bully is ready

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 Farhh Above should have taken plenty of experience from his debut second. If he can break cleanly, he's the one to beat. 6 Judy's Star, sixth in the same race, should be able to make his own luck from the good gate. 5 G Unit steps up to 1,200m for the first time, after two competitive runs up the straight. If he handles the bend, he should be in the finish. 4 Target Finder stumbled at the start last start. A clean getaway will put him in with a chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 Gold Velvet improved dropping to Class 5 last start and should find himself up on the pace early. He has the fitness edge. 1 Fortune Happiness has shown very little but a drop in class might be what he is after. 10 Perfect Choice is winless from 23 starts. But, in this grade with no weight on his back, it should see him run a bold race. 11 Winning Circle gets in light and he's expected to improve back on dirt.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

4 Big Bully comes into this off two impressive runner-up efforts. With champion jockey Zac Purton engaged, he's ready to get on with it. 11 Lotus Breeze will likely lead from the soft draw and, against this field, he's capable of see it out. 7 Surewin got off the mark two starts ago, before closing for a one-paced fifth at his latest run. If Derek Leung can tuck him in on the speed, he's a chance to bounce back. 13 Ruminare led all the way two starts ago, before engaging in a battle which clearly cost him the race. He's still around the mark.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

9 Thebeastfortheeast has shown enough in his trials to suggest he's capable of a forward showing. 4 Mr Genuine hasn't won for two seasons but he's returned to a mark that suggests he is nearing a return to the winners' stall. 5 Ping Hai Galaxy has trialled well. If he does open a price, he'll be worth having something small. 6 Joyful Moments gets the 10lb (4.54kg) claim from Alfred Chan. Suspect he rolls forward and makes his own luck.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 Hearts Keeper has been racing consistently without winning. Jockey Umberto Rispoli should ensure he gets every opportunity from the soft draw. 5 Coolceleb is a different horse since switching to the dirt. He's racing well and this race is well within his grasp. 9 Fame And Fortune returns to Class 4 following his last-start win. He commands respect from the soft gate. 8 Bond Elegance was forced to make up too much ground last start. He's much better ridden closer to midfield which is exactly where Joao Moreira should have him from the draw.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

6 Simple Elegant has been costly of late but he's racing well enough to warrant another chance. He'll roll forward, which should see him prove difficult to run down. 3 Happy Warrior arguably should have more than one win this season, having finished second on five occasions. He'll roll forward and give himself every chance. 4 Such A Happiness was the one to run down Simple Elegant last time out. He can defy the rise in weight to figure again. 7 Winning Controller's soft draw and Jack Wong's claim may spark improvement.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

8 Dr Respect has progressed with each outing and he closed off strongly last start, suggesting the step-up to 1,400m will suit. 2 Gift Of Lifeline is a winner already this season and, since that run, he hasn't finished outside of the placings. He'll be charging home late. 3 Magic Success has turned his form around since transferring to John Moore. He's likely to be in the finish. 11 Glittering Armour should be thereabouts.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

3 Seven Heavens has stepped up to Class 2 where he was outclassed but this is a suitable grade. With Purton aboard, he shapes as the one to beat. 2 Multimillion is a winner of three of his last five starts. He'll be in front for a long way under 10lb-claimer Alfred Chan. 13 Classic Unicorn scored easily on debut at Happy Valley. He steps up to Class 3 which makes things difficult, but he's shown he has the ability to make things interesting. 10 Utopia Life has struggled since his demotion from winning. Still, it wouldn't surprise to see him recapture that form.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 Monkey Jewellery looks ready to get the job done. He can break through with fitness on his side. 6 Promise Kept can be forgiven for his last-start run on the dirt. He'll improve ridden closer to the speed. 1 Marvelous World will need to lug 131lb if he is to win, but the talent of Purton should offset this. 8 Calling The Shots might be winless but he could be at a competitive mark.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

6 Coby Oppa is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He's bred to relish the dirt and his racing is showing exactly that. 5 Red Desert makes his dirt debut, which is an unknown, but his form is strong enough to warrant respect. 8 Nuclear Power gets Purton. This is a significant booking and he might have returned to a winning mark. 3 Winner Supreme is a two-time dirt winner. If he manages to cross in from a wide berth, he should be thereabouts.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

1 Hello Beauty comes through a very strong form race. If he finds that level, he is capable of winning. 4 Golden Sixty, who is unbeaten in three starts, is a leading player. 7 Guy Dragon is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He's not without a chance. 8 Picken rarely runs a bad race. He'll be finishing fast if his recent runs are any gauge of where he is at.

