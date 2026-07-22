Big brother, big dreams: S’pore’s para-lawn bowlers Mawjit, Khirmern eye Commonwealth Games podium

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The Straits Times continues the countdown to the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from July 23 to Aug 2 in Glasgow, Scotland. Team Singapore’s 53-strong contingent will compete for honours across seven sports. Today, we feature para-lawn bowlers Mawjit Singh and Khirmern Mohamad.

SINGAPORE – On the greens, Mawjit Singh and Khirmern Mohamad could not be more different.

Singh is often seen joking around with teammates, while Khirmern is the more serious one, always ready for training.

But the pair, who have been partners in the national para lawn bowling team for the last four years, embrace their contrasting characters, with Khirmern even considering Singh his “big brother”.

The 56-year-old told The Straits Times: “What I like most is that we can easily relate to each other and he knows what I expect from him.

“He’s like my big brother, but I’m the one constantly pushing him, especially when he doesn’t feel confident. And these are the things that, in the last few years, we manage to find a kind of balance.”

Singh, 62, said: “It takes many years to build the rhythm up, because I think (playing) pairs in this game is very sensitive.

“If you hurt the feelings of your partner and it gets to him, then he will not be able to produce his best. So for us, even if we have a negative throw, we encourage each other and try to build our momentum back up again.”

Both men lost their left leg to gangrene, albeit under different circumstances.

Singh was 20 when he met with an accident which eventually required him to have his leg amputated at the middle of his thigh, while Khirmern’s leg was amputated at the hip after contracting gangrene following a motorcycle accident.

The duo, who teamed up in 2022, achieved history just a year later.

On the Gold Coast in Australia, they became Singapore’s first para lawn bowlers to earn at podium spot at the World Bowls Championship by winning a bronze in the men’s para pairs event.

That had come after honing their skills by training with able-bodied bowlers from Bowls Singapore.

Singh said: “Many of the Bowls Singapore players have already been to many major competitions, so they helped us and built us and during the training sessions, we built up a rapport with them, and we started improving.

“This was the first time for Singapore para-bowlers to be in the world championship, and the first time we went, we stepped in and we won (a medal). When we knew that we could take on the best, we said, ‘Why not the rest?’.

“Every night he (Khirmern) will tell me, ‘come on, we will do it’... And I’m a person who likes to joke a lot, while he is the one who likes to bang the table, he will shout at me to be serious, and that’s how we win.”

Khirmern, who also won a men’s singles bronze at the last Asian Para Games in 2023 in Hangzhou, said: “The best moment for me was when we were standing on the podium with our flags, even the able-bodied bowlers were never on the podium, we were the first… It was spectacular.”

Next up for the pair is the July 23-Aug 2 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland as part of a four-man para athlete contingent – including para swimmers Toh Wei Soong and Wong Zhi Wei.

“Obviously, we are aiming for a podium finish, and we want to be (at least) top four,” said Singh of their targets.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we already trained so long, and we already sweat it out so much.

“We will try to adapt to the conditions over there and believe in our abilities, we will do our best there, whatever happens, whatever the outcomes, we will never let ourselves down. We want to give our best.”