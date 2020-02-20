Biathlon: Frenchman Martin Fourcade wins 11th world title, equalling all-time record

ANTHOLZ, ITALY (REUTERS) - Frenchman Martin Fourcade won the individual race at the biathlon world championships on Wednesday (Feb 19) to equal Ole Einar Bjorndalen's all-time record of 11 individual world titles.

Fourcade covered the 20 kilometres in 49 minutes 43.1 seconds after missing only one of the 20 targets to beat Norway's Johannes Bo by 57 seconds and Austrian Dominik Landertinger by 1:22.

The 31-year-old Fourcade also has four individual Olympic gold medals to his name with Norway's Bjorndalen ahead on five.

Fourcade, who will surpass Bjorndalen on Sunday if he wins the mass start event at the world championships, has won less team titles than the Norwegian.

Bjorndalen retired in 2018.