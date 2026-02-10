Biathlon-Finland-Minkkinen seeks to inspire new Finnish generation at Milano Cortina

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 10 - Long a cross-country skiing power, Finland has often struggled to produce biathletes in the same class, but Suvi Minkkinen's strong chances of a medal at the Milan Cortina Games is giving fans hope that a golden age may be about to dawn in the sport.

The 31-year-old has been in scintillating form on the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup circuit this season and comes into Wednesday's women's 15km individual race ranked second in the world, with big hopes of making the podium.

"I don't know what they (the younger generation) are thinking, but I hope that I can inspire some new little ones to (take up) biathlon," she told Reuters with her usual modesty after her final training session before the individual event.

Appearing at her third Olympics, Minkkinen said that a new-found continuity in the country's coaching structure has created the conditions for her current success, with the coaches recently extending their contracts for another four years.

"Before, it has been like four years and change, then four years and change. Before that it was even shorter, it was like two years and change," she explained.

"I think it was or has been a little bit difficult to trust the system - you don't get this continuous work with the same kind of system, it's changing every time there's a new coach, so I think the way or the direction it's going now, it's getting better."

After originally aiming to be a cross-country skier, Minkkinen changed tack to biathlon after seeing her younger brother compete and she asked her father if she could accompany them to the next training session.

Once Minkkinen got there she was hooked and was lucky to have the support of her parents and a local biathlon club that could help her realise her dream in her home town of Joutsa.

"I think biathlon is much more interesting for me - I think I would get a little bit bored with all the cross-country skiing," she said, smiling.

"Maybe cross-country is so much easier - I think biathlon requires so much more from the parents also, to be always present there.

"I think in Finland, there are only few, maybe four or five towns where it's really active from the sports club."

Like most Finns, Minkkinen is often quiet and softly-spoken, but beneath her humility burns a competitive fire and a calm self-confidence best summed up by "sisu", a Finnish word which denotes a combination of fighting spirit and single-mindedness to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

"I feel like 'sisu' is so built inside me that it's hard to explain how I use it, but of course it's like, if you feel something is difficult, you still find some way to work it out. I think it's just giving your best, and just fighting with everything you have," she said.

Asked which events she was most likely to medal in, Minkkinen answered with a combination of sisu and modesty, saying: "I think in terms of making a podium, I think every race is an equal chance But I like sprint and pursuit most." REUTERS