Bhanwala becomes first Indian woman to win wrestling world title

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Oct 30 - India's Manisha Bhanwala became the country's first women's wrestling world champion after fighting back from 6-0 down to beat American Abigail Nette 8-6 in the 59kg freestyle final at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana on Friday.

• The 29-year-old, who won the Asian title last year, became only the second Indian wrestler to claim a senior world crown after twice Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who won the men's 66kg freestyle title in 2010.

• Competing at her fourth senior World Championships, Bhanwala had never previously reached the podium.

• Her triumph lifted India's haul at the championships to four medals, comprising one gold, two silvers and a bronze, with all four coming in women's freestyle events. REUTERS