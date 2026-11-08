Bezzecchi dominates Qatar Grand Prix as Marquez made to wait for MotoGP crown

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LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 8 - Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi led from start to finish to win the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, denying Marc Marquez a chance to seal the MotoGP title under the lights at the Lusail International Circuit after the Ducati rider finished second.

Marquez needed to win the race while Jorge Martin had to finish outside the points for an eighth premier-class title but his Aprilia rival finished seventh, taking the championship fight to the penultimate round of the season in Portugal.

Marquez has a 60-point lead over Martin ahead of the next Grand Prix in Portimao while Bezzecchi is 74 points behind.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez finished third while his team mate Ai Ogura was fourth. KTM's Pedro Acosta was in contention for a podium early in the race but tyre pressure problems forced him to drop back as he finished sixth. REUTERS