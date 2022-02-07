Beyondtheboundary looks a cut above his rivals

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) TRIDENT KING and (1) BUSH FIRE had wide stalls to overcome last time and were not far off in what was a competitive maiden. They are lightly raced and are open to more improvement. Bush Fire has the better draw.

(3) PURPLE OPERATOR has much experience. He, too, had to overcome a bad draw last time and did not disgrace himself. Should be right there again.

(4) PROTEA PRIDE could also score an overdue maiden win as he may challenge for the lead.

(11) BELLE'S FIRST WAVE was not disgraced in trying to lead from start to finish over 1,800m when third last time.

RACE 2 (1,900M)

(3) BLAZING LIGHT and (8) SYX HOTFIX have decent form on turf. They are now trying the Polytrack. Blazing Light's last two formlines have produced two winners. He is drawn well. If he takes to the Poly, he could be hard to peg back. Syx Hotfix runs like the Poly will suit. He should have no problem with the longer distance as he showed stamina on the turf.

(4) SIR THEODORE is still learning what it is all about and now knows the Poly well. With a strong rider up, he can score.

(1) BOMBAY CIRCUS, (5) DUKE OF ORANGE and (7) HE'SMAKINGEYESATME have claims as well.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(5) EMERALD ISLA turned in a decent performance after weakening from overcoming a wide draw in her penultimate start. With improvement, she could go close.

(4) TO THE MAX enjoyed the drop in class and a switch to the Poly when producing an impressive finish to get up to score. She has drawn well and can follow up. But the one with scope for improvement is recent maiden winner (9) SIEGE OF ORLEANS, who ran on stoutly to beat an improving male last time.

(1) GOLDEN GROVE showed she has matured with a gutsy maiden win. From Gate 1, she should give a good account of herself.

(3) LAUREL LANE can upset.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(10) WINTER WAVES could get his reward. He has been running well for a long time and running on late over a bit shorter. The longer distance could be what he has been waiting for.

(2) STAR CRUSADE needs a very fast pace and he got it last time. He flew home to win a thriller. With his confidence boosted, he should be right there again.

(9) ROCKY COAST is not easy to follow but he, too, won in good style. Although dropping in trip, he needs to be taken seriously.

(1) THE BAYOU has a 4kg claim and the best draw, so could pull off an upset victory.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) BEYONDTHEBOUNDARY was super impressive on the turf, improving on a promising debut. He looks to be headed for the top and could romp away on the Poly. After him, it is wide open.

(6) FISTS OF FIRE misbehaved and disappointed in the running last time. He should bounce back to form over the shorter trip.

(1) FOREST JUMP had things go wrong in his last race. He has gone from a wide draw to the best and needs to be taken seriously.

(8) MASTER TOBE just needs his confidence boosted. He has run well in a stronger race and should improve in this division.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(9) DUNYAA has been impressive on the Poly. She has won her last two starts on the surface and could make it three. She triumphed from a wide draw last time and may defy the odds by doing it again.

(2) HER ROYAL MAJESTY looks ready to win, having finished second in her last two starts. She is back on the Poly, on which she has a good record. She will test Dunyaa from Gate 2.

(1) SHIELD MAIDEN did not have things her way last time and perhaps could get the run of the race from pole position. Should be in the money if she does not win. Watch out for Highveld raider (6) MISS MAGICIAN, who has run well on the Poly.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) HAPPY ARISTOCRAT has been running on well on the turf. But it may be the switch to the Poly that can bring out his best.

(11) GENIE was second in a strong race. He was unlucky on that occasion. But he has no apprentice claim this time and is drawn wide.

(3) BUGSY MALONE must be better than his last race, in which he was tried over further. He is unbeaten over this course and distance.

(4) KUUMA is not one to take lightly either. He has been running off high ratings on the Highveld and could enjoy this, as he is also unbeaten on the Poly.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(4) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE was the "winner" a stride after the post last time. He was desperately unlucky not to win. He has gone close on the Poly before and could score a deserved and overdue second victory.

(7) CUPID'S SONG came in for solid betting support and rewarded followers with a gutsy win. He does not look to be meeting a strong field and could double up for his connections.

(8) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE showed his Poly form is better than his turf form with an emphatic win last time. He can make further improvement.

(10) PARKTOWN impressed last start when scoring over 1,200m. He can double up.

(1) PATRONAGE, a winner of two of his last three starts, must be watched.