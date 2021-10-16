Beware the Lightning

Lion City Cup-Raffles Cup hero Lim's Lightning should land his third Group 1 success in this afternoon's $300,000 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (Race 11, 5pm).

Although it will be his first attempt over 1,800m, the Daniel Meagher-trained six-year-old should handle the extra 200m, judging by his easy win in the Raffles Cup over 1,600m.

He romped home by 33/4 lengths in a smart 1min 34.18sec with his all-the-way success.

He won so easily that jockey Danny Beasley could afford to look back near the winning post.

Drawn the inside gate again, he should kick on and play catch me if you can.

Last year's winner Top Knight and last year's Singapore Gold Cup victor Big Hearted, who finished second and third respectively in the Raffles Cup, are expected to rush home again.

But they should find Lim's Lightning too good once more.