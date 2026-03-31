Beware of Woodruff’s runner in Easter Sprint

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) SPARKLING STAR was narrowly beaten on debut and can go one better.

(8) PEACE GARLAND can fight out the finish.

(7) IN HOT WATER is worth keeping an eye on.

(5) LA BOHEME makes her debut and can win first time out.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) IONA CASTLE is consistent but just could not get her head in front at the line. She should win soon.

(3) SCANDALIZE and (4) KIERA ROSE are both coming off improved performances and would not be surprise winners.

(7) SWIFT SERENITY is threatening to win.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) MARCUS AURELIUS does seem better than his last two runs and gets a narrow vote to score.

(2) SOMMERSTERN remains in good form and should be right there at the finish again.

(3) FAST TRAIN is a recent maiden winner who is improving.

(1) LOVING PRAGUE bounced back to form last time and could have more to offer.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(5) LARK’S SONG can score again.

(2) PENTOLINA is knocking on the door and capable of winning.

(1) HER WORLD is holding her form nicely and, from pole position, she should be a real threat.

(4) SPIRIT OF LEVANA bounced back with a victory last time but she is not reliable.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(3) FINAL CALL has improved and could have a winning turn.

(6) WHY NOT JACKIE and (7) WILLIAM’S WOMAN both showed improvement in their latest starts and can get involved with the finish once again.

(1) MEG’S LEGACY is unreliable but can earn.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(5) COUNTRY TIME has had a cracking season and can win.

(7) GALACTUS picked up a confidence-boosting win last time and could defy a penalty.

(2) SLASH ’N BURN could go one better.

(3) FORT RED won his penultimate start and is not out of it.

Race 7 (1,100m)

Trainer Lucinda Woodruff’s (6) BEWARE might bounce back to win in the Easter Sprint but will need to shake off some decent sprinters.



(3) NORTH POINT might be worth including.



(9) DEMANDING DAVE has won four of his last five starts and must be respected.

(8) TEFLON MAN is often slow away but can make the frame.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(3) WHIRLWIND still has scope for improvement. This course and distance should suit her and she can take out this handicap.

(4) PEACE OF MIND is in good form lately and can fight out the finish.

(6) HAMPSTEAD HEATH has some fair form and has a place chance.

(8) BOOZY SUSIE has done enough lately to be a contender.