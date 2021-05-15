Beuzelin 'very confident'

The $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile is just a week away and one man is oozing with confidence.

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin is very pleased with Big Hearted's barrier trial on Tuesday, although the Singapore Gold Cup winner only finished fifth.

The Frenchman pointed to Big Hearted's less than half-a-length third to Lim's Lightning in a 1,200m race two starts ago.

"He was finishing strongly, and I thought we would get past Lim's Lightning," he said.

"But Daniel Meagher's horse was too good that day. He then went on to win the Group 1 Lion City Cup, which makes that a very good formline.

"That form speaks for itself. Big Hearted then won his next race in great style. I'm very confident, he trialled very well on Tuesday."