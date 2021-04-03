Beuzelin set to redeem himself on the flyer

If given a second chance to put things right, most of us will grab it with both hands.

Jockeys, too.

They are a resilient and realistic bunch - and Frenchman Louis-Philippe Beuzelin is from that mould.

Not the sort to dwell on the past and mope over misfortunes, he reckons things went wrong when he rode Heartening Flyer a fortnight ago.

They finished second, beaten by two lengths by Kharisma.

Beuzelin, who sits second behind fellow countryman Marc Lerner (11 wins versus 10) on the Singapore jockeys' premiership table, said that the race could be replayed 100 times and the result would be the same.

It is simple logic. When you draw the carpark in a short sprint, the winner's box will not be the end result of a lot of scripts.

"That last race was too short and it was on Poly. So, even before the start, he was condemned to lose," said Beuzelin.

"Of course, we go out hoping his ability can overcome those negatives against him, and we do everything we can to win.

"But you can run the race 100 times, and we'll almost always run nowhere.

"Either it's a gut-buster to get to the front or I snag him back to last. Chances are it'll still be impossible to win either way.

"I had only one choice left, sit midfield, and ride for luck. I actually thought I had a chance on paper if Master Ryker, who was on my inside, goes forward and I get a tow in behind him in fourth or fifth.

"But he took my spot and I was caught wide as a result. I knew the race was over there and then. But to his credit, he still ran a super second to the winner who, on the other hand, had a softer run."

But Beuzelin also reckons he can make amends when he hops on Heartening Flyer in Race 11 at Kranji tomorrow.

According to him, all that happened on March 14, when Heartening Flyer was backed down to $9, is ancient history.

What is coming up is what is important.

"The 1,400m on turf - which he tackles on Sunday - isn't the most ideal for him. But, for sure, it's better than the 1,200m on Polytrack," he said.

"A horse like Heartening Flyer will relish the step-up in trip. And, anyway, he is not running in an overly strong field. He's in great order, he's actually improved since his last run."

Beuzelin is aware that reigning champion trainer Michael Clements is toying with the idea of the Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m for Heartening Flyer on May 22. But he would prefer not to jump the gun.

"He must win this weekend to get the chance to step up to a race like the Kranji Mile," he said.

He reassured his fans that, for now, his focus is on tomorrow's race. He is looking forward to being legged up on the Tivic Stable-owned Heartening Flyer who, fortunately this time, will jump from a much better barrier - No. 6.