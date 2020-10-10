Beuzelin seeks redemption on 'The Count' in Raffles Cup

Many thought jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin has lost his job on the Joe Giovanni Sarjeet Singh-owned multiple-Group winner Countofmontecristo, after their third placing as the $11 favourite in the Group 1 Kranji Mile on Aug 16.

After all, the Frenchman had admitted it was not one of his best rides. The horse, who had been ridden by more than a dozen different jockeys before, raced wide. Critics also blamed Beuzelin for hitting the front too early in the $1 million race.

"The Count", as the 10-time winner is popularly called, was transferred from trainer Michael Clements to trainer Mark Walker after the race.

But it emerged that Beuzelin was not the collateral damage from the Clements-Singh split. He gets to seek redemption in today's $400,000 Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m in Race 10 at Kranji.

Although he has won five feature races, Countofmontecristo is aiming for his first Group 1 success.

"The Friday after the Kranji Mile, Mr Giovanni told me he was moving Countofmontecristo to Mark Walker, but I would still continue to ride him," said Beuzelin, who rode the big-hearted Kiwi-bred to victory in the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy over 1,600m on Feb 15.

"At his last start, it was already agreed that an apprentice jockey would ride because of the 59kg. It was a logical decision to get the 3kg claim.

"I'm very grateful to Mr Giovanni and thankful for his professionalism, as I really wanted to carry on riding his horse."

Beuzelin said the horse has become very special to him.

"We've had very good results together, including winning the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy and the Class 1 race (July 11).

"I have also learnt a lot about the horse, not only after the Kranji Mile, but as a whole, and that's a huge asset.



French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin and Countofmontecristo will have plenty of admirers in today's Raffles Cup. ST PHOTO: SALWA SUANDI



"I know his strengths, but also his Achilles heel. I have a much better understanding of him and I will give him my 100 per cent in the Raffles Cup."

Beuzelin is hopeful, after his mount did a good gallop with stablemate Beau Geste for company on the turf track on Tuesday morning.

"The horse is in very good form. He did a nice 1,000m workout, galloping alongside Beau Geste all the way to the line," he said.

"It was an in-depth maintenance gallop, as he hasn't raced for almost a month. I didn't want to ask him to do too much or too little, just the happy medium.

"It will just help bring on his fitness until race-day. Things went well, 100 per cent."

Today's Raffles Cup may look quite open with some big names in it, but Countofmontecristo will still be one of the fancied runners.