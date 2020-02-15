Beuzelin hopeful of Countofmontecristo's chances in Chairman's Trophy

When jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin hops on Countofmontecristo in the $400,000 Group 2Chairman's Trophy over 1,600m in Race 9 at Kranji today, he will be the 14th rider to ride the horse.

That's an interesting trivia - or possibly a record of sorts.

Of the 13 who had ridden the Michael Clements-trained and Joe Giovanni Singh-owned New Zealand-bred in 27 starts thus far, only four had succeeded. Glen Boss is most successful with five wins, followed by Mohd Zaki, Alan Munro and Daniel Moor with one apiece.

At his latest outing on Jan 26, Countofmontecristo was ridden by Michael Rodd to finish a good third behind stablemate Bold Thruster in the $175,000 Group 3 Fortune Bowl over 1,400m.

Beuzelin is excited on landing the plum ride in this afternoon's Chairman's Trophy race.

His mount is ultra consistent and has won several feature races, the latest being the $400,000 Group 2 Merlion Trophy over the Polytrack 1,200m on Aug 25 last year.

"I think Countofmontecristo has a good chance to give me my first Group win here in Singapore. The 1,400m was too short for him at his last start and he needed that run. But he still ran very well," said Beuzelin.

"It won't be an easy race with horses like Mr Clint and King Louis, but he's in superb form, has drawn one, which will give him all the options - and he's very professional. Horses like that simplify our job.

"I have ridden him in trackwork for more than a week, just canter, but not in his gallops. I'm discovering him, but I don't need to gallop him, I know what he's got under the bonnet."

Beuzelin was unfazed about being the 14th rider to partner Countofmontecristo.

"Joe Singh gave me the ride. I'm aware many jockeys have ridden Countofmontecristo, but that's cool," he said.

"This is a great opportunity and I am hoping to stay on after that race.

"Of course, it would be great if I could win my first Group race this Saturday. But, to be honest, my biggest goal this week is not to get rubbed out."

Beuzelin resumed riding at Kranji only last Sunday, after serving the latest of his four careless-riding suspensions meted out in the space of two months.

In all, he lost 13 race meetings. He has ridden four winners, including Knight Love and Coming Through last night, from 20 rides this year. He amassed 14 winners from 99 rides last season.

"I don't want to miss the ride on Bold Thruster in the Group 3 race (Silver Bowl over 1,400m) in two weeks' time. Vlad (Duric) is riding (stablemate) Top Knight, and I was given the ride on Bold Thruster.

"He won over 1,400m at his last start and I think the 1,400m is to me his 'max', but he's a very good horse, and he has a very good chance."