Beuzelin ends with a big bang

Louis-Philippe Beuzelin loves a little fist pump when he lands a big win.

Spirit Of Big Bang's victory in a Class 3 race on Sunday would not come anywhere near his Group-winning deeds aboard Countofmontecristo, Bold Thruster or Celavi.

But the Frenchman was still seen punching his clenched fist in the air as they came from last to hit the post first.

Maybe the adrenaline rush was triggered by the grandstand finish or the unlikely win of a resuming galloper, or both.

Or the fact he had won a rare treble - after he saluted earlier aboard his pet mare Celavi and Amore Amore.

To the Barbados-raised and England-trained hoop, however, it was more relief and validation.

Until Sunday, the wins had dried up in almost two months, save for Harry Dream on March 19.

He also copped flak for some of his rides, including Celavi's recent defeats.

The naysayers would have piped down after the Merlion Trophy winner's emphatic return to form in the Kranji Stakes A race (1,200m), but Beuzelin humbly said it was all about the mare, not him.

"It was a symbolic win on Celavi. She is at the twilight of her racing career, and it was important that she won a race again," he said.

"I was quite confident with her, but it all depended on the early pace.

"That was the only question mark, but in the end, it didn't make much difference, she was too good. It was a great day at the office.

"Amore Amore was a surprise, even if the horse was fit, everything went well and the horse ran a great race.

"In saying this, I could have lost on Celavi. But, for a change, luck was on my side.

"We can never tell in racing. For example, yesterday (Sunday), I thought Celavi was my only good chance, and I end up riding three winners.

"Amore Amore was a surprise even if I fancied him a little, but Spirit Of Big Bang was the cherry on the top.

"He has been working really well and I did tell Michael (Clements) that he had improved from last year.

"But over 1,100m, realistically, I thought he might just run well enough for his next race. It's fantastic that he won, and gave me a treble.

"On the flip side, I could head into a meeting thinking I can ride at least two winners, but end up with not a single winner."

On 85 Singapore winners thus far, Beuzelin, 31, is slowly approaching his first century, but the level-headed rider knows hat-tricks are at the sharp end of the bell curve.

"You're only as good as your last winner," he said.

"Every week, I go to the races with the same confidence. I try and win with every horse I ride.

"In the last couple of weeks, I've not been riding good horses, but I didn't panic.

"I just kept putting my head down, and kept working hard. It was a classic example of staying cool under pressure.

"I've been in Singapore for 31/2 years now, and I've gained a lot of experience on the mechanism behind the races here.

"I wake up every day at 5am to ride trackwork because it's an investment, but I also work with great pleasure and confidence.

"Michael and I have been working as a team for a while now. He supports me 100 per cent, I ride his horses in trackwork, but that's while hoping I'd ride them in races eventually.

"Things move fast in racing, jockeys pinch your rides, it's part of the game. I just have to keep calm and keep chipping away."