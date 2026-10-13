Bethell returns as England name white-ball squads for Australia series

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FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 29, 2026 New Zealand's Will O'Rourke walks off the field after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

Oct 13 - England on Tuesday named their squads for November's white-ball tour of Australia, with all-rounder Jacob Bethell returning from a knee injury as they step up preparations for next year's One Day International World Cup.

Bethell, who was injured during England's ODI series win over India in July, has been selected in both the ODI and T20 squads.

Jofra Archer also returns for the ODI series after being rested for this month's tri-series in Pakistan, while uncapped bowler Eddie Jack and 18-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew are among those who earned their maiden senior England call-ups in the T20 squad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt returns after a quad injury ruled him out of England's 3-0 T20 series sweep of Sri Lanka last month.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler remains sidelined as he begins rehabilitation following hamstring surgery, while fast bowler Saqib Mahmood misses out with a knee injury.

Archer and fellow quicks Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue will leave the tour after the three-match ODI series as England manage their workloads ahead of the Test tour of South Africa in December.

The Australia series forms part of England's build-up to next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

ENGLAND ODI SQUAD

Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

ENGLAND T20 SQUAD

Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt, Luke Wood. REUTERS