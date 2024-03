So, how do I say this, but I’m in a room with Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, Yao Ming, Virat Kohli and none of them has my attention. That’s reserved for the independent woman in the wheelchair. Actually they’re two of them sitting next to each other. Yip Pin Xiu and her wax double at Madame Tussauds Singapore and right now a Japanese lady wants a photo with them.

“How do you swim?” the stranger asks.