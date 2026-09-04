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Best friends Emma Koh and Giselle Lee, both 10, soar to indoor skydiving medals

Ten-year-old indoor skydivers Emma Koh (bottom) and Giselle Lee have been best friends since birth.

SINGAPORE – Before they could even walk, Emma Koh and Giselle Lee were already best friends.

Born a month apart, the two girls had virtually grown up together as their fathers, Lawrence Koh, 49, and Kelvin Lee, 44, were close mates since 2001 while studying at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

Now 10, Emma and Giselle are not just inseparable pals but also teammates in indoor skydiving.

(From left) Elsie Hon, Kelvin Lee, Giselle Lee, Emma Koh, Lawrence Koh and Clara Chua. Kelvin and Lawrence met at university in Bristol in 2001. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LAWRENCE KOH

During a recent interview with The Straits Times, the close bond between the pair was clear.

The ebullient girls were holding hands, giggling through their answers and could barely sit still.

When asked about their friendship, Emma, the taller of the two although she is younger, said: “I’m basically her sibling, but not living in the same house, sadly… But when our parents allow, we have play dates together.”

Giselle quipped: “When she comes to my house, she will play with my dog!”

Emma Koh (left) and Giselle Lee when they were seven, receiving their 12,000ft skydiving certificate. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LAWRENCE KOH

When they are not training together, they will either hang out to play Roblox, or chat on the phone and laugh over something only the two of them find funny.

And the two built on that friendship in their first international competition in August, teaming up to win a silver in the two-way vertical formation skydiving intermediate category at the Australian Open Indoor Skydiving Championships.

Emma also finished second, one ahead of Giselle, in the junior intermediate freestyle event in New South Wales.

Their feats were among the 13 medals – six golds, five silvers and two bronzes – from 13 events (including team events) won by the Singapore team. All six athletes who competed came home with at least one medal.

For compatriot Kai Minejima-Lee, who helped coach Emma and Giselle, the progress of the girls reminded him of his own journey.

The back-to-back World Cup freestyle champion had made his own international debut at the same tunnel in 2017, aged eight.

(From left) Emma Koh, Kai Minejima-Lee and Giselle Lee on the fan deck at AltitudeX. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

“Watching Emma and Giselle medal at their first-ever meet, in the same tunnel where I had mine, was definitely a special moment,” said the 17-year-old, who himself won four golds and a silver from five events in Australia in August.

“My teammate Vera (Poh) and I, we’ve known each other since we were seven, and for the past 10 years we’ve been competing together, so I see us in them as well,” he added.

“When we started out competing, we were also quite unserious, and we just wanted to have fun. And slowly, it got more serious and we started aiming higher… And I see (Emma and Giselle) improving really quickly as well.”

During the interview, Kai’s mother Naomi Minejima jokingly asked: “It was the same tunnel for your first competition – they came around with two medals, and how many did you get?”

“I didn’t get any,” Kai replied, much to the girls’ laughter.

“I remember one of my first competitions, I was so nervous on the way there that I threw up in a taxi.

“I think it’s really important to have them get used to this kind of environment, so that if they do try to take it to the next level, they’ll already know how to deal with these kinds of emotions and, you know, the pressure that comes with competing.”

(From left) Emma Koh, Kai Minejima-Lee and Giselle Lee in the wind tunnel. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Besides Kai, Vera’s sister Kyra Poh also bagged four golds and a silver.

The haul from Australia marked a bright start in the push to promote the sport by AltitudeX, Singapore’s home-grown indoor skydiving venue which was formerly known as iFly Singapore.

As part of a $600,000 commitment announced at its launch in December, AltitudeX has been putting resources into identifying and developing the next generation of Singapore indoor skydiving athletes, with Emma and Giselle among the early beneficiaries.

The duo had trained intensively for two months with the senior athletes ahead of the Australian Open.

Emma’s father, Koh, who is also AltitudeX’s chief executive, said the focus was not on medals but on giving young athletes room to develop over time.

“(Emma and Giselle’s) medals in Australia are an encouraging start, but they are only 10 and still at the beginning of a very long development journey,” he said.

Koh also pointed out efforts being made to promote indoor skydiving as a competitive sport, not just in Singapore, but also across the region.

He said: “One of our longer-term hopes is to see indoor skydiving included in the SEA Games when Singapore hosts it in 2029.

“We know there is still work to be done for the sport to reach that stage, but we hope that by continuing to develop athletes, participate internationally and grow the sport regionally, Singapore can play a part in moving it in that direction.”