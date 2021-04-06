Berthier stronger in Covid time

A year fraught with upheaval and uncertainty delivered an uplifting moment for Amita Berthier as the Singapore fencer and her University of Notre Dame teammates clinched the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) fencing championships in the United States on March 28.

It was the school's 11th national title, with Berthier also winning a bronze in the women's individual foil competition.

The past year has been tumultuous for the undergraduate, with the world going into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic and the sporting calendar, particularly the 2020 Olympics, put on ice.

Even when training and competition resumed, she had to do so wearing both fencing and face masks, while undergoing Covid-19 tests every week.

The 20-year-old, the first Singaporean to win an NCAA fencing title, told The Straits Times: "Being part of the team and winning the championship as one of the key members is an amazing experience. The sense of camaraderie and team support is quite unimaginable. It just spurs you on.

"The victory is sweeter as these are not normal times - we have had to overcome tough training sessions, monitor our health regularly and learn to breathe behind layers of masks during intensive bouts... these require mental fortitude and good levels of physical conditioning."

She lost 15-9 to teammate and eventual winner Stefani Deschner in the women's foil semi-final, but Berthier played a significant role in Notre Dame's record victory as they finished with 201 points, the highest by any team in the current championship format.

She had also won a bronze medal in her first NCAA outing in 2019, before taking a gap year to focus on Olympic qualifying.

The world No. 60 added: "I fee1 I could have performed better in my event but I am happy with the way I fenced throughout. It is never easy fencing your teammate, there were lots of mixed emotions, but the better fencer won."

This latest feather in the former junior world No. 1's cap will give her that extra boost when she attempts to secure a historic Olympic place at the April 25-26 Asian qualifier in Uzbekistan.

Berthier said: "This NCAA experience has given me the opportunity to look at areas I need to fine-tune further and work with the coaches.

National fencer Amita Berthier helped her Notre Dame university team to an 11th national title at the recent NCAA Fencing Championships, where she also won an individual bronze medal in the women's foil. PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMITA BERTHIER



"I am excited about heading to the Olympic qualifiers... I will need to stay healthy, be mentally sharp and remain positive. This is a rare opportunity to try and qualify for the Olympics. I endeavour to seize the chance to perform my best."

She will join Simon Lee (men's epee), Kiria Tikanah (women's epee), Kevin Chan (men's foil), Jolie Lee (women's sabre) and Choy Yu Yong (men's sabre) in Uzbekistan as they attempt to be the first Singaporean fencer to qualify for the Olympics.

James Wong and Ronald Tan were the only Singaporeans to compete in the foil and epee events at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics by virtue of being the top fencers.

Singapore Fencing vice-president David Chan said: "We recognise Amita's success at the NCAAs as a huge achievement for her, not simply due to the high level of competition, but because we know the past year has been emotionally and mentally draining for her, being away from her family."

With the Uzbekistan tournament the last qualifying event and only the winner in each category earning a spot, he added: "These events are extremely tense and competitive affairs, and it is often hard to predict the winners. However, we believe our athletes are prepared and ready to make history at the qualifiers."