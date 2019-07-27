Bernal takes yellow as hailstorm halts stage

TIGNES • Colombian Egan Bernal snatched the Tour de France yellow jersey from home hopeful Julian Alaphilippe in bizarre circumstances yesterday, as the 19th stage was stopped by a hailstorm before the final climb into Tignes.

Team Ineos rider Bernal, who began the day 1min 30sec behind, was rewarded for attacking on the penultimate climb up Col de L'Iseran, the 2,770m roof of the Tour.

Alaphilippe began eating back into the lead with a brilliant descent, only to be told to stop riding after organisers called off the 126.5km stage from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne because of the dangerous conditions ahead. In another blow for the home fans, a tearful Thibaut Pinot, who had been fifth overall, pulled out with a thigh problem an hour into the stage.

There was confusion on the roads initially, as the riders were descending in ideal conditions, but up ahead even the use of bulldozers was unable to make the road safe, while a small landslide also made conditions hazardous.

The timings were taken from the top of Col de L'Iseran and unofficial timings give Bernal, 22, a lead of 45sec as he seeks to become the first Colombian to win the Tour.

Today's final mountain stage still has three climbs to shake up the order but, with Bernal now likely the priority ahead of his Ineos co-captain and defending champion Geraint Thomas, it will be hard for Alaphilippe to fight back.

Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal said: "We had the race in our hands and Egan would have liked to ride the last climb but the riders' safety comes first, ASO (organisers) did a great job.

"We wanted to smash it today and the guys were super motivated. It would have been ideal if the race could have continued because even if he had reduced the gap in the descent, Julian would have suffered in the last ascent."

