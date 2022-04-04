Bernal out of this year's Grand Tours

BOGOTA • Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal confirmed on Saturday he would not participate in any of cycling's three Grands Tours as he recuperates fully from his horrific traffic accident.

This means the Colombian will not be able to defend his Giro d'Italia title, which he won for the first time last May and became just the fourth rider to win both the Tour and the Giro before reaching the age of 25.

He was back on a bike last week, two months after hitting a bus at speed in a crash that left him with a "95 per cent" chance of paralysis.

Bernal, who was left nursing multiple broken bones, has made a remarkable recovery and has recently been seen on a stationary bike. But the 2019 Tour winner has insisted that multi-stage racing was definitely not on the cards in the near future.

"The Vuelta a Espana would be a bit too much," said the 25-year-old Team Ineos rider, who currently uses a cane as a walking aid.

"Obviously I wouldn't be ready to race it, it would be too much to ask of my body."

The Vuelta, scheduled for end-August to early September, is the last of the three Grands Tours after next month's Giro and the Tour in July.

"To take part in this type of race, you cannot improvise," he said. "If you're in pain, it's obvious, and then you can't push to your maximum. It would be a dream to get back into competition this year, but I don't want to give any date, that would be a little bit irresponsible."

For now, he is just happy to be alive.

Bernal added: "I actually received an important lesson from this accident, so absurdly I'm actually thankful for having lived through this experience.

"The accident allowed me to see things from a different perspective. Before, I was only focused on cycling and being the best rider in the world. But the real priority in life is to feel good and be able to be with those who love us.

"I'm happy to be alive and little by little I'm starting to feel like a cyclist again.

"I was two months in bed and I didn't think about getting back on the bike and to where I am right now, it's thanks to the encouragement from everyone."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE